ISG Welcomes Project Manager Marty Metcalf - Former Waterloo Community School District Facility Director

WATERLOO, Iowa, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISG is excited to continue to build upon its PreK-12 facility planning strengths with the addition of former Waterloo Community School District Facility Director, Marty Metcalf. Bringing over 40 years of facility management experience, including the oversight and maintenance of 21 school facilities with over 10,000 students, Marty will collaborate with school districts in Iowa and across the Midwest to develop strategic and implementable long-range plans.

Having led numerous new construction and renovation projects, he understands the goals and priorities of districts, how to work within a set budget, and the benefits of consulting with project teams to pinpoint the immediate needs and solutions that will benefit staff, students, and the community.

"Marty is a great complement to our growing team of PreK-12 professionals," said ISG Vice President and Education Business Unit Leader, Tim Verheyen, PE. "His firsthand understanding of transitioning students and staff through renovations and into new facilities brings a great perspective to each of our disciplines."

Marty is excited to jump into this new role as a project management and facility specialist where he can leverage his facility management expertise to benefit the many school districts and communities that ISG serves. When asked about his approach to this new position, Marty stated, "whether developing long-term operations and maintenance plans or working through larger construction efforts, I truly believe in doing what's best for the kids, while also doing what's fiscally responsible for the district and community."

He looks forward to providing insider knowledge and empathy for students, staff, and ISG's Education Business Unit. There are some things that are best understood by doing, and when it comes to school facilities and the people they support, Marty has done it all.

