HUB INTERNATIONAL BOOSTS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF GREAT NORTH INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC IN NORTH DAKOTA

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Great North Insurance Services, LLC (Great North Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in West Fargo, North Dakota, Great North Insurance is an independent insurance agency founded in 2010, offering commercial, employee benefits and personal – home, auto and life – insurance products and services. Nick Killoran, Founder and Managing Partner of Great North Insurance, Zach Bosh, Partner, Kane Hanson, Partner, and the rest of the Great North Insurance team will join Hub Great Plains.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

