Global Digital Solutions, Inc Provides Update on Rontan Judgement Collections

Judgment now stands in at Approximately $200M with Legal fees and Accrued Interest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC: GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology Solutions, announces updates on the Rontan Judgment collection process.

Rontan/Bolzan Appeal: Rontan Metallurgica (RM) and the Bolzan's have filed an appellate brief on October 15, 2021 . The Company, through our counsel at Boies Schiller Flexner (BSF), has filed the Company's response on approximately January 30, 2022 . RM and the Bolzan's have filed their final appellate response on or about March 25, 2022 . It is now up to the schedule of the appellate court to rule on the filings. The company is hopeful that a decision can be reached by mid-summer. The Company and its counsel have studied the appellate filings and remain very confident that the Federal District court that issued the judgement was correct in its findings and application of the rules of law were accurately applied. The judgement award with accrued interest now stands at approximately $200M . Collection Efforts: The Company has engaged several consultants in its efforts to collect on the judgement. These consultants are experts in International and Brazilian law and have collected hundreds of millions of dollars in judgements and forfeitures for their previous clients. The asset identification process has been underway for several months. Potential assets identified exceed the judgement amount of $200M . Although the legal process is moving forward on the appellate courts schedule, the collection efforts have continued in earnest. All of the final collection paperwork required should also be complete by midsummer. Uses of Judgment Proceeds: The Company fully intends to begin acquisitions in the EV marketplace, including software development, manufacturing, and EV servicing options. The intent is to purchase cash flow positive assets or EV products with short timetables to being cash flow positive. The Company feels that with this capital and access to capital markets that we can become a strong source for EV technology.

About Global Digital Solutions, Inc.

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GDSI), a company that is positioning itself as a leader in Automotive and Aviation Technology Solutions, continues to enhance shareholder value in these areas. In addition to our acquisition strategy, the Company has been awarded damages of specific performance and an approximate $200,000,000 in incidental damages in its lawsuit against Grupo Rontan Metalurgica, S. A, ("Rontan") and that company's controlling shareholders, Joao Alberto Bolzan and Jose Carlos Bolzan. Rontan is one of the world's largest manufacturers of original equipment for specialty vehicles for emergency management, first responders, national security, and law enforcement operations. In August of 2019, the Company acquired HarmAlarm. HA was formed in 2002 as a private Texas company to pursue Infrared commercial applications in the aviation services area. HA has developed two systems known as Precision Approach Landing System (PALS) and Vertical Stacking Air Traffic Management (VSAT). PALS and VSAT provides a high performance state of the art enhanced Situation Awareness capability for the pilot and safety and fuel savings for air traffic management. The precision and robustness of PALS has generated a host of new applications mainly through "landing trajectory" optimization which provides additional safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, as well as low ceilings and fog. For more information about GDSI, visit http://www.gdsi.co

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described.

