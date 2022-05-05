Forbes Lists Booster Among America's Best Startup Employers 2022

Booster's commitment to employee support and satisfaction lands it on Forbes' top employer list for the second consecutive year

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster , the leading mobile energy delivery platform, announces that it has been selected by Forbes as one of the top startup employers in the U.S. for the second consecutive year. Forbes' annual America's Best Startup Employers list recognizes startup companies that are committed to maintaining a good reputation, investing in employee satisfaction and pursuing steady growth.

Booster is the leading gas delivery company serving hundreds of locations including Fortune 500 campuses, office parks, university campuses, retail locations, and commercial fleets in California and Texas. Booster offers high-quality, competitively priced gasoline with same-day delivery with no fees or membership cost. (PRNewsfoto/Booster) (PRNewswire)

Booster is deeply invested in ensuring that all its employees feel prioritized and supported.

"Companies are more successful when employees are happy and engaged, and are encouraged to learn and take on new challenges," said Ron Storn , chief people officer at Booster. "Booster is deeply invested in ensuring that all its employees - from those at headquarters to our hundreds of service professionals in the field - feel prioritized and supported."

Presented by Forbes and market research company Statista, the 2022 list was compiled by evaluating 2,500 American businesses founded between 2012 and 2019 that employ at least 50 people. Companies ranked on Forbes' annual America's Best Startup Employers List are evaluated by three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. Out of all the qualified organizations in the U.S., 500 employers earned this distinction.

Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., Booster offers direct-to-vehicle mobile fuel delivery , connecting fleets directly to a diverse portfolio of conventional, renewable and alternative fuels. Founded in 2015, the company employs more than 400 people across 28 U.S. states. In the past year, Booster doubled its workforce, with headcount growth of more than 200 employees across all departments.

"Booster celebrates all its employees, particularly its hundreds of service professionals who are out in the field, driving our purple mini-tankers to safely and reliably fuel our customers' fleets," said Frank Mycroft , CEO and founder, Booster. "By delivering both conventional and renewable fuels directly to vehicle fleets, Booster reduces carbon emissions and refueling expenses, helping our customers save time and money."

Booster services many of the largest global logistics and e-commerce fleets . Its delivery tankers have delivered fuel directly to regions facing critical fuel shortages, assisting with relief efforts for recent climate disasters such as hurricanes, floods and wildfires. Booster also provides mobile fueling for consumers, and has partnered with advocacy groups such as Paralyzed Veterans of America and the United Spinal Association to create the Californians for Smart Fueling coalition, which works to advance legislation to permit mobile fueling as an alternative to the gas station for drivers with disabilities.

About Booster

Booster is a tech-enabled mobile energy delivery company providing a more sustainable energy experience to fleets and consumers. Booster is committed to a cleaner planet and works with enterprise, public sector, and startup customers on their migration to cleaner energy through its proprietary cloud-connected IoT mini-tankers and mobile delivery service. Customers save time and money while advancing their decarbonization goals. Booster is backed by Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Cercano Management. For more information, visit boosterusa.com .

