FOLLOWING WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCEMENT, ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS TO ADVOCATE FOR NUTRITION SECURITY, HEALTH EQUITY, PREVENTION OF DIET-RELATED CHRONIC DISEASES

CHICAGO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House's May 4 announcement that it will host a conference on hunger, nutrition and health in September is an imperative investment in addressing national issues that the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics strongly supports: nutrition security, health equity and prevention of diet-related chronic diseases.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Academy of Nutrition and Dietet) (PRNewswire)

The Academy has supported holding this event and we will provide input to the White House throughout the process.

"This important conference will be a crucial step in addressing the high numbers of Americans with diet-related chronic disease, the ever-growing numbers of families experiencing food insecurity, as well as health inequities in the United States. The Academy has supported holding this event and we will provide input to the White House throughout the process," said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Kevin L. Sauer, PhD, RDN, LD, FAND.

In 2019, the Academy celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first and to date only White House Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health. Then, in October 2021, the Academy supported legislation that called for another high-level conference.

The Academy will represent the nutrition and dietetics profession and will provide recommendations for topics to cover and potential solutions that ensure people have access to healthful, nutritious food.

