BCE announces election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld Mirko Bibic

344,695,971

99.57%

1,496,430

0.43% David F. Denison

339,661,796

98.12%

6,523,699

1.88% Robert P. Dexter

343,780,877

99.31%

2,404,618

0.69% Katherine Lee

343,213,645

99.14%

2,971,875

0.86% Monique F. Leroux

342,160,684

98.84%

4,030,705

1.16% Sheila A. Murray

343,308,523

99.17%

2,875,771

0.83% Gordon M. Nixon (Chair of the Board)

344,264,891

99.45%

1,919,378

0.55% Louis P. Pagnutti

342,701,749

98.99%

3,482,520

1.01% Calin Rovinescu

344,107,209

99.40%

2,077,060

0.60% Karen Sheriff

343,468,366

99.22%

2,715,928

0.78% Robert C. Simmonds

342,512,730

98.94%

3,671,539

1.06% Jennifer Tory

344,033,722

99.38%

2,150,572

0.62% Cornell Wright

342,392,737

98.90%

3,791,532

1.10%

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur

514-391-5263

marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

View original content:

SOURCE Bell Canada