BCE announces election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Mirko Bibic
344,695,971
99.57%
1,496,430
0.43%
David F. Denison
339,661,796
98.12%
6,523,699
1.88%
Robert P. Dexter
343,780,877
99.31%
2,404,618
0.69%
Katherine Lee
343,213,645
99.14%
2,971,875
0.86%
Monique F. Leroux
342,160,684
98.84%
4,030,705
1.16%
Sheila A. Murray
343,308,523
99.17%
2,875,771
0.83%
Gordon M. Nixon
(Chair of the Board)
344,264,891
99.45%
1,919,378
0.55%
Louis P. Pagnutti
342,701,749
98.99%
3,482,520
1.01%
Calin Rovinescu
344,107,209
99.40%
2,077,060
0.60%
Karen Sheriff
343,468,366
99.22%
2,715,928
0.78%
Robert C. Simmonds
342,512,730
98.94%
3,671,539
1.06%
Jennifer Tory
344,033,722
99.38%
2,150,572
0.62%
Cornell Wright
342,392,737
98.90%
3,791,532
1.10%
Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, Internet, TV, media and business communications services. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
