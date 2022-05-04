PACSUN TRANSFORMS NYC SOHO FLAGSHIP STORE INTO A SUMMER OASIS WITH ETOILE MONOGRAM CAPSULE

Physical and Digital Worlds Collide as Retailer Celebrates Summer 2022 Collection

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Pacsun's SoHo flagship dawned a whole new look as the space was embellished in the brand's newly released Etoile Monogram Capsule pattern in celebration of the Summer 2022 collection.

Announced last month, Pacsun's Etoile Monogram Capsule is a fully gender fluid collection, inspired by the sand and sea of California's coastline, consisting of not only apparel, but lifestyle items and summer essentials in Aqua, Sand and Limone. The collection is even available for Pacsun's youngest consumer, Pacsun Kids, with renditions of styles in a vibrant orange.

The SoHo takeover comes after Pacsun made a splash through the figurative flooding of its storefront with a spectacular augmented reality video display produced by Misato Studio - Video Here.

To kick off IRL activities for consumers and guests, Pacsun hosted a livestream with runway model and content creator, Mathieu Simoneau , who gave a preview into the collection, store displays and decor. Mathieu also stars in the campaign, alongside Style Icon and Entrepreneur Emma Chamberlain. Throughout the month of May, store-goers can enjoy boardwalk-like entertainment, including branded claw machines, and more.

Along with the physical store components, the first-ever monogram takeover can be seen now on Pacsun's social media, as well as in the metaverse on PACWORLD with 3-D layered clothing launching this week and their newest rollout of the NFT series Pac Mall Rats .

"At Pacsun, we're always finding creative ways to interact with our consumers, keeping in mind how much they value both their physical and virtual identities," said Brieane Olson, President of Pacsun. "With our first-ever Etoile Monogram Capsule, we wanted to authentically engage our consumers and immerse them in the collection through different digital and physical touchpoints, showcasing the true intersection of fashion, technology, lifestyle and community."

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

