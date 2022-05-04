Global Clean Energy Inc. Finalizes Greenhouse Gas Emissions Report Prior to Funding

HOUSTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI) has engaged Black & Veatch, a 100 year old company and leaders in building sustainable and resilient infrastructure.The company was engaged to prepare and finalize an analysis of Global Clean Energy's requirement to provide and implement technology provider mass and energy data into a mass over balance verification of engineering assumptions.

The purpose of the engagement was to do a summary life cycle of GHG emissions data report as well as an emission data report for the micro-refinery to be installed on the sites being planned and developed by Global Clean Energy.

The resultant data shows that there will be a negative GHG allocation much lower than a well to wheel assessment of production oils to fuel and carbon black.

Global Clean Energy has presented this report to its partners and funders in order to finalize the preliminary engineering data required to build the waste-to-fuel facilities in Virginia.

Global Clean Energy will recycle 3,888,800 million tires per year into 6,671,038 gallons of fuel and 13,608 tons of recovered Carbon Black. It is anticipated to grow from that base.

Global Clean Energy is certain that the circular economy that it intends to build is only gaining momentum and with the plans of the present administration, Global Clean Energy is certain to reach all of its goals.

Global Clean Energy is pleased that the Black & Veatch report confirms the work the company has done over the last five years. It is an independent analysis needed. Further, it is the company's intention to engage Black and Veatch its' lead engineering, procurement and construction company.

Announcements on the company's financing arrangements will be soon.

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy, Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

