DFIN's ActiveDisclosure Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

New SuiteApp for financial reporting meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced that its ActiveDisclosure solution has achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations accelerate financial and regulatory reporting through the entire lifecycle of their financial journey – from private company to IPO and beyond.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Donnelley Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

With seamless integration with NetSuite, ActiveDisclosure gives financial teams a robust set of features that help improve collaboration, increase accuracy, and assist with compliance.

"We are thrilled to align with Oracle NetSuite to help global companies transform their financial reporting," said Craig Clay, president of global capital markets at DFIN. "Our ActiveDisclosure solution, integrated with NetSuite's financial reporting, provides a powerful and secure solution for organizations seeking an integrated solution."

The new ActiveDisclosure SuiteApp is a cloud-based filing solution that takes the complexities out of regulatory reporting. With seamless integration with NetSuite, ActiveDisclosure gives financial teams a robust set of features that help improve collaboration, increase accuracy, and assist with compliance.

"Global companies must optimize their reporting processes not only to meet stringent regulatory requirements, but to increase efficiencies as a business," said Guido Haarmans, VP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for regulatory compliance and helps NetSuite customers streamline operations in SEC reporting."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like ActiveDisclosure, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about ActiveDisclosure, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software, and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at www.DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Donnelley Financial Solutions