SEATTLE, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines joined forces with Disneyland Resort today, May the Fourth, to unveil a new, one-of-its-kind Star Wars-themed aircraft that even Chewbacca would be proud of. The plane, painted space black with the iconic Millennium Falcon emblazoned on the tail chased by TIE fighters, celebrates Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the newest land of adventure inside Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. The plane is now flying on routes across Alaska's network for the universe to enjoy.

Alaska Airlines launches new Star Wars-themed aircraft to celebrate adventures to ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ at Disneyland Resort. (PRNewswire)

In celebration of the themed aircraft, Alaska guests wearing Star Wars-branded clothing enjoy early boarding today on their flights. So grab your classic Princess Leia T-shirt or Darth Vader sweatshirt and we'll see you at the gate.

"As part of our strong collaboration, Alaska is proud to combine forces with Disneyland Resort for another magical, special-edition aircraft," said Natalie Bowman, managing director of marketing and advertising for Alaska Airlines. "The detailed artwork and intricately painted design is out of this world, and our guests, especially lifelong Star Wars fans, will feel instantly transported and eager to land at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge the moment they see it."

For this latest collaboration – Alaska's seventh painted plane for the Disneyland Resort – no Jedi mind tricks were needed: the force was strong for a Star Wars livery to finally enter Alaska's fleet. The aircraft's official name is "Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort" with a tail number of N538AS.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is one of the most popular destinations at Disneyland Resort," said Lynn Clark, Disneyland Resort, vice president of sales and services. "Now, thanks to our great friends at Alaska Airlines, our guests can begin their Star Wars experience even before they arrive at Disneyland Park."

The unique design of the Star Wars-inspired plane is a collaboration among teams at Alaska, Disneyland Resort and Lucasfilm. Familiar spacecraft span each side of the plane with hand painted, detailed imagery: the Millennium Falcon and four TIE fighters. Designers at Disneyland Resort focused on the incredibly identifiable, widely recognized Millennium Falcon for the spotlight, in addition to the well-traveled spaceship being the focal point at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – a 14-acre land in Disneyland.

The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Disneyland Resort logos are featured in the center of the fuselage. For a lighthearted touch, porgs (the cute avian creatures that lived on Luke Skywalker's remote island) look back at passengers from both winglets, as another porg greets guests at the boarding door.

To bring the imagery to life, the plane's exterior required 228 gallons of paint applied during 540 work hours over 27 days. For the painting, 23 base colors were used with numerous custom colors mixed onsite for the detailed airbrushing of the Millennium Falcon and the TIE fighters.

"Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort" is scheduled to fly in the Alaska fleet and throughout Alaska's network for at least eight years. You can also spot "Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort" at airports and in the skies with a whimsical tribute to Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park – our last Disneyland Resort-themed aircraft that began service in October 2019.

About the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District, comprising unique dining, entertainment and shopping experiences. The Resort's hotels are the luxurious, 948-room Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which also features 50 two-bedroom equivalent Disney Vacation Club units; the magical, 973-room Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and the 481-room Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel with its "day-at-the-beach" theme. For information on attractions and vacations at the Disneyland Resort, visit Disneyland.com, call (866) 43-DISNEY or contact local travel agents. Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort opened July 17, 1955. Open daily, year-round.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize providing low fares for our guests, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

