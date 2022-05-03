Women Business Collaborative to Host Forum on Innovations and Trends in Accelerating Women's Leadership in Business

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Business Collaborative, a nonprofit alliance of over 70 professional women's organizations collaborating to achieve equal position, pay, and power for women in business, will host a half-day forum, Rethinking and Accelerating Diversity and Women's Leadership in Business, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to explore innovations and trends in women's leadership in the corporate world.

"While there is much to celebrate, there is much yet to be done," said Edie Fraser, CEO of Women Business Collaborative. "We look forward to convening our friends, allies and supporters to explore how as a collaborative, we can rethink these ideas and accelerate the change that is still greatly needed for women in business."

The WBC is partnering with culture change expert and author of the book Rethink, Dr. Andi Simon on the forum which will be divided across three tracks: Diversity in Corporate Leadership, Driving Corporate Purpose, and Empowering Women Entrepreneurs.

Panel topics will include:

Bringing Financial Opportunities to Black Women Entrepreneurs

Latinas Leading from the Pipeline to the Board Room

Non-Traditional Pathways to the C-Suite

Innovating Gender Equity in Companies of Purpose

Increasing Support and Opening Capital for Women Entrepreneurs

Over 40 speakers will participate in the half-day 2022 summit, including:

Alexandra Lebenthal , Senior Advisor, Houlihan Lokey

Khalil Smith , Vice President, Inclusion, Diversity and Engagement, Akamai Technologies

Zeta Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Sodexo Seniors North America

Evelyn Anderson , Distinguished Engineer and Innovator, IBM

The Forum will also feature top entrepreneurs and senior leaders from WBC-member companies including Sanofi, Deloitte, Chubb, Dell, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Capital One.

The virtual event will take place Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 11:00am – 2:30pm EDT. For additional information on the forum and to register, visit https://wbcevents.vfairs.com (Registration Code: WBC_GUEST).

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 70 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborative.org

