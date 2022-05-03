Getting Answers
POWELL INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.26 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2022.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contact:

Michael Metcalf, CFO


Powell Industries, Inc.


713-947-4422




Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman


Alpha IR Group


POWL@alpha-ir.com


312-445-2870

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powell-industries-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301538812.html

SOURCE Powell Industries

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.