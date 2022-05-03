INTEGRACARE ACQUIRES GUARDIAN HOME CARE

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Integracare Inc. a leader in private home healthcare in Toronto and Mississauga has acquired Guardian Home Care ("Guardian").

Guardian Home Care provides high quality senior home care services in Toronto and surrounding area. Guardian's main Senior care services are personal care and in-home nursing, including overnight care. Guardian's private Senior care can be delivered at home, in a retirement home, in long term care, and at bedside in the hospital.

"We are excited for our Clients and our Caregivers to be joining the Integracare Group of Companies." said Jill Aiken, founder of Guardian Home Care. "Integracare's reputation for providing the highest quality care and strong 24/7 Nursing Care Management is what attracted us to Integracare."

"Guardian has a great reputation and has been led by a dedicated advocate for better care for people living with Dementia in Toronto. We share Jill's passion and we are excited to help enhance Ontarians ability to receive high quality Dementia Care and personal support in the comfort and safety of their own homes." Lee Grunberg, CEO of Integracare.

About Integracare: lntegracare provides a wide range of private nursing care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity.

For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, (416) 421-4243, or visit https://integracare.on.ca

