IGNITE MANUFACTURING IN PA EVENT TO SHOWCASE GROWTH OF MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY IN PENNSYLVANIA

Event in Horsham, PA on May 18 will showcase manufacturer and politicians' development plans to grow manufacturing infrastructure in Pennsylvania with speeches, tours, and networking

HORSHAM, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 536,000+ people are employed in Pennsylvania's manufacturing sector. What is Pennsylvania's plan to sustain and grow this important segment of our economy?

On May 18, 2022, manufacturers, state, and local representatives will come together at Nicomatic, a creative interconnect solution manufacturer, to discuss plans to grow manufacturing in Pennsylvania. Over 100 industry guests are expected to attend in Horsham, PA. Register at info.nicomatic.com/ignite.

Local manufacturing organizations and representatives, including Montgomery County Community College, WEDNet PA, Tinius Olsen, Powell Electronics, PEI Genesis, and the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will speak about upcoming initiatives to grow jobs and revenue through manufacturing operations in Pennsylvania.

The event will include tours of Nicomatic's high-tech facility, speeches, demonstrations, food, drink, entertainment, and networking opportunities with industry and political representatives. Political and press representatives will be in attendance. Catering is provided by Michael's, and entertainment includes fire dancers to ignite the party from Paradise Island Entertainment.

Nicomatic, an AS9100 manufacturer of interconnect solutions, will host the event at its 20,000 square foot facility in Horsham, PA. A ribbon cutting to unveil the new facility will take place, and plans will be reviewed to grow its existing workforce by 75% in the coming years. Nicomatic is a member of WEDNetPA, which helps manufacturers develop employees through training grants. Additionally, Nicomatic will continue to develop Made in the USA products which are used in critical defense and medical products at its Horsham, PA factory.

Nicomatic will host this special in-person event to showcase Pennsylvania political and industry plans to expand the manufacturing infrastructure in Pennsylvania.

What: Ignite Manufacturing in Pennsylvania

Talks from manufacturers and politicians

Networking with manufacturing industry representatives

Ribbon cutting ceremony

Free food and beverages

Fire dancers to ignite the party!

When: Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Nicomatic, 450 Progress Drive, Horsham, PA 19044

REGISTER: info.nicomatic.com/ignite

Nicomatic and Ignite Manufacturing in PA participants are dedicated to igniting growth and prosperity in local Pennsylvania communities through these valuable workforce initiatives.

About Nicomatic

Nicomatic is an AS9100 and ISO 9001 certified designer and manufacturer of Harsh-Flex assemblies, micro-connectors, and creative interconnect solutions. The company specializes in standard and custom interconnect solutions for the harsh mil/aero and medical environments, producing I/O, PCB, and HMI solutions. With its US production site based in Horsham, PA, USA, the family-run international group has spent more than 40 years developing innovative interconnect solutions for world-class leaders in the aerospace, defense, and medical industries. Learn more at nicomatic.com.

Please contact Liz Shovlin, Director of Sales & Marketing – AMR, Nicomatic at sales@nicomatic.com with questions or comments.

