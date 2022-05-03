End 2 End Technologies releases version 2.4 of their Network Management System

Enhancing network communication within the IoT industry

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- End 2 End Technologies (E2E) launches an updated version of the Industrial Management Solution (IMS) that provides a Network Management Solution built for managing complex communication industrial networks with predefined rules, thresholds, change management, and notifications. The Industrial Management Solution offers a quick ROI by providing a prescribed workflow to see details of any issue within 1 to 2 clicks. As networks' complexity increases, E2E's Industrial Management System is essential for efficiency in every operation.

E2E's solution supports a wide range of radio manufacturers out of the box. IMS's accessibility gives consumers a low-cost but highly scalable entry point leveraging E2E's flexible Stingray platform.

The appeal of the Industrial Management Solution is its specific design to handle communication tasks quickly. It adapts to any device used for internal communication and decreases resolution speed. One of the important features of this solution is that it is designed to cope with future problems and provides automatic device monitoring and control.

"Our end-to-end perspective including our purpose-built platform software, coupled with our direct and channel distribution and services, is unique in the industry.", said Gregory Crow, Co-Founder & CEO of E2E.

About E2E

End 2 End Technologies is an industrial wireless communications partner and Industrial IoT Solutions provider established in 2013. E2E Technologies specializes in developing top-level software that is needs-based for the customers. The company implements solutions that allow efficient management for your industrial networks.

View original content:

SOURCE End 2 End Technologies