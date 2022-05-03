A clear aligner treatment built for the next generation of dentists. Dr. Kalli Hale joins Candid

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Kalli Hale is a second-generation dentist with six successful practices based in Texas. She's also a top-performing airway health doctor with a passion for improving patients' lives through better breathing. Now, Dr. Hale has signed on with clear aligner innovator, Candid as a CandidPro™ Faculty member to help a new generation of dentists treat patients more efficiently and effectively.

"Dr. Hale is an airway health powerhouse who has helped countless clinicians see the whole-body benefits of proper arch form." Says Candid's Vice President of Sales, Brian Ganey. "We're proud to have her join us in sharing what's next in oral healthcare with clinicians across the country."

For Dr. Hale, sharing Candid with her patients and other dental professionals represents a vital next step for her clinical and career goals.

"I'm passionate about helping patients overcome airway health concerns like sleep apnea and developmental issues," she says. "Candid gives me a simple way to complete my airway cases with clear aligners. I'm excited for the opportunity to share what I've learned so other clinicians are better equipped to address airway health and malocclusion."

Candid has recently expanded its clinical product offerings to include a prescription specifically designed for airway health partners. Candid's proprietary airway health prescription supports proper tongue resting positions, symmetrical arch forms, and proper occlusion—all while saving clinicians time.

"I used to spend hours and hours on treatment planning," says Dr. Hale. "Candid's efficient treatment planning process yields fantastic results while giving me more time to focus on other procedures. It's also enabled me to spend more time with my kids while keeping my business growing."

The secret to Candid's time-saving orthodontic treatment goes beyond efficient treatment planning. Remote CandidMonitoring™ minimizes in-office visits by having patients share progress scans from home. This gives clinicians like Dr. Hale the flexibility of reviewing patient progress without adding chair time. According to Dr. Hale, remote treatment tools like CandidMonitoring also enhance her patient experience.

"My patients love taking their CandidMonitoring scans," she notes. "It's a seamless experience that engages them in the treatment process and helps them visualize their progress."

As a CandidPro Faculty member, Dr. Hale will help dentists optimize their workflows around clear aligner therapy.

"So many patients want or could benefit from clear aligners," she says. "I want to help show dentists that they can meet that demand and maintain a healthy work-life balance as CandidPro providers."

About Candid

Candid is a cutting-edge clear aligner orthodontic system that makes treatment accessible and affordable for doctors and patients. Since 2020, Candid's CandidPro product has brought high-quality orthodontic care and patient support to dental practices and dental service organizations across the United States. Learn more at candidpro.com .

