Cargo Announces Multiple Promotions Within Creative Group

Rocky French Promoted to Global Creative Director at Cargo

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo, the world's leader in creating solutions that help big businesses market and sell to small businesses, today announced several promotions within its Creative Group. The promotions come on the heels of the opening of Cargo's Amsterdam location and will help the agency better serve clients across North America and Europe.

Rocky French , who has served on Cargo's creative team for ten years, has been promoted to Global Executive Creative Director. In his new role Mr. French oversees the global creative direction and strategy for the entire agency.

Former Associate Creative Director, Rick Bryson , assumes the position of U.S. Creative Director. Mr. Bryson is responsible for managing all creative work generated in Cargo's U.S. office.

Cara Sinicropi was promoted to Associate Creative Director from her former role of Senior Copywriter.

Marc Delvecchio also was promoted to an Associate Creative Director position from his previous position of Design Director.

"At Cargo, we pride ourselves on creating human success stories for our clients and employees," says Mr. French. "As our agency expands globally, adds to our client roster, and hires new talent, it is fitting that such gifted and dedicated people as Rick, Cara, and Marc be rewarded for their obvious contributions to Cargo and their ability to build unique, creative solutions that drive our clients' businesses."

Cargo's CEO, Toby Stansell adds, "The cornerstone of any top agency's capabilities is the quality of its creative leadership, resources, and output. At Cargo, we are fortunate to have Rocky French and a peerless creative group. It's our ability to consistently offer our clients advertising and marketing solutions that truly move the needle that has enabled us to obtain and retain such globally recognized clients as Lenovo, GE, Royal Bank of Canada, LG, and others."

With offices in Greenville, SC, USA, Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Toronto, Canada, Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. You can learn more about Cargo at https://www.thecargoagency.com/

