California housing affordability shrinks in first-quarter 2022 as home prices set record highs and interest rates rise, C.A.R. reports

Twenty-four percent of California households could afford to purchase the $797,000 median-priced home in the first quarter of 2022, down from 25 percent in fourth-quarter 2021 and down from 27 percent in first-quarter 2021.

A minimum annual income of $158,000 was needed to make monthly payments of $3,950 , including principal, interest and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 3.97 percent interest rate.

Thirty-two percent of home buyers were able to purchase the $640,000 median-priced condo or townhome. A minimum annual income of $126,800 was required to make a monthly payment of $3,170 .

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As California's median home price set a new high in March and interest rates reached their highest levels in more than two years, the housing affordability outlook for Californians was diminished in the first quarter of 2022, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in first-quarter 2022 ticked down to 24 percent from 25 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 and was down from 27 percent in the first quarter of 2021, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). The first-quarter 2022 figure is less than half of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $158,000 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $797,000 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the first quarter of 2022. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $3,950, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.97 percent. The effective composite interest rate was 3.28 percent in fourth-quarter 2021 and 3.08 percent in first-quarter 2021.

With the median price of condominiums and townhomes reaching another record high in first-quarter 2022, affordability for condos and townhomes dropped from the previous quarter. Thirty-two percent of California households earned the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $640,000 median-priced condo/townhome in the first quarter of 2022, which required an annual income of $126,800 to make monthly payments of $3,170. The first quarter 2022 figure was down from 40 percent a year ago.

Compared with California, nearly half of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $368,200 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $73,200 to make monthly payments of $1,830. Nationwide affordability was down from 54 percent a year ago.

Key points from the first-quarter 2022 Housing Affordability report include:

Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability in the first quarter of 2022 declined in all but two of 51 counties. Affordability was improved in Mendocino County and remained unchanged in Humboldt County .

In the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area , affordability declined from the previous quarter in all counties. Alameda County was the least affordable Bay Area county, at just 17 percent of households able to purchase the $1,370,500 median-priced home. Thirty-seven percent of Solano County households could afford the $600,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.

In the Southern California region, housing affordability deteriorated in all counties. Orange County was the least affordable at 13 percent, while San Bernardino County was the most affordable at 39 percent of households able to purchase the $460,000 median-priced home.

In the Central Valley region, Kings County was the most affordable at 51 percent, and San Benito was the least affordable at 24 percent.

In the Central Coast region, Santa Barbara County was the least affordable at 12 percent, and San Luis Obispo County was the most affordable at 18 percent.

For the state as a whole, Lassen (61 percent) remained the most affordable county in California in the first quarter of 2022, followed by Kings (51 percent), Shasta (42 percent) and Siskiyou (42 percent). Lassen also required the lowest minimum qualifying income ($48,400) of all counties in California to purchase a median-priced home.

Mono (7 percent), Santa Barbara (12 percent), Santa Cruz (13 percent) and Orange (13 percent) were the least affordable counties in the state, with each of them requiring at least a minimum income of $205,600 to purchase a median-priced home in the county. San Mateo had the highest minimum qualifying income to buy a median-priced home in first-quarter 2022, surpassing the $400,000 benchmark for the first time and reaching a record high at $435,200 . Three other counties in California that also had a minimum qualifying income of over $300,000 in first-quarter 2022 were Santa Clara ($371,600) , San Francisco ($366,800) , and Marin ($329,200) .

Housing affordability declined the most on a year-over-year basis in Yuba , dropping 12 points from the previous year. Four other counties that also recorded double-digit annual drops include Plumas (-11 points), Tuolumne (-11 points), Tehama (-10 points), and Yolo (-10 points). Higher interest rates and home price surges from a year ago were primary factors that led to the drop in affordability in these counties.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

First quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022 C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index STATE/REGION/COUNTY Qtr. 1 2022 Qtr. 4

2021

Qtr. 1 2021

Median

Home

Price Monthly

Payment

Including

Taxes &

Insurance Minimum

Qualifying

Income Calif. Single-family home 24 25

27

$797,000 $3,950 $158,000 Calif. Condo/Townhome 32 36

40

$640,000 $3,170 $126,800 Los Angeles Metro Area 24 26

29

$736,000 $3,650 $146,000 Inland Empire 31 35

39

$560,000 $2,780 $111,200 San Francisco Bay Area 20 23

23

$1,350,000 $6,690 $267,600 United States 47 51 r 54

$368,200 $1,830 $73,200

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 17 20

22

$1,370,500 $6,790 $271,600 Contra Costa 30 33

32

$910,000 $4,510 $180,400 Marin 21 23

22

$1,660,000 $8,230 $329,200 Napa 20 24

24

$965,000 $4,780 $191,200 San Francisco 20 21

20

$1,850,000 $9,170 $366,800 San Mateo 18 19

19

$2,195,000 $10,880 $435,200 Santa Clara 20 22

22

$1,875,000 $9,290 $371,600 Solano 37 42

44

$600,000 $2,970 $118,800 Sonoma 23 28

27

$825,000 $4,090 $163,600 Southern California















Los Angeles 20 21

24

$792,470 $3,930 $157,200 Orange 13 17

20

$1,260,000 $6,250 $250,000 Riverside 28 32

36

$607,000 $3,010 $120,400 San Bernardino 39 42

45

$460,000 $2,280 $91,200 San Diego 19 23

25

$905,000 $4,490 $179,600 Ventura 21 24

27

$882,070 $4,370 $174,800 Central Coast















Monterey 16 19

17

$885,000 $4,390 $175,600 San Luis Obispo 18 22

25

$852,250 $4,220 $168,800 Santa Barbara 12 20

14

$1,130,000 $5,600 $224,000 Santa Cruz 13 17

18

$1,425,000 $7,060 $282,400 Central Valley















Fresno 37 40

46

$405,000 $2,010 $80,400 Glenn 36 43

44

$360,000 $1,780 $71,200 Kern 38 43

47

$370,000 $1,830 $73,200 Kings 51 54

58

$325,000 $1,610 $64,400 Madera 38 42

46

$415,000 $2,060 $82,400 Merced 40 45

46

$390,000 $1,930 $77,200 Placer 34 39

39

$685,000 $3,400 $136,000 Sacramento 34 39

41

$545,000 $2,700 $108,000 San Benito 24 27

31

$847,500 $4,200 $168,000 San Joaquin 34 38

42

$520,000 $2,580 $103,200 Stanislaus 36 40

44

$460,000 $2,280 $91,200 Tulare 41 44

47

$343,460 $1,700 $68,000 Far North















Butte 33 35

37

$450,000 $2,230 $89,200 Lassen 61 63

62

$245,000 $1,210 $48,400 Plumas 36 39

47

$430,000 $2,130 $85,200 Shasta 42 45

48

$380,000 $1,880 $75,200 Siskiyou 42 44

49

$310,000 $1,540 $61,600 Tehama 35 40

46

$355,000 $1,760 $70,400 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 40 43

44

$425,000 $2,110 $84,400 Calaveras 35 40

41

$489,500 $2,430 $97,200 Del Norte 32 39

36

$390,000 $1,930 $77,200 El Dorado 29 37

36

$706,820 $3,500 $140,000 Humboldt 30 30

39

$430,000 $2,130 $85,200 Lake 38 43

46

$354,000 $1,750 $70,000 Mariposa 29 30

37

$442,500 $2,190 $87,600 Mendocino 24 22

27

$503,000 $2,490 $99,600 Mono 7 13

3

$1,037,500 $5,140 $205,600 Nevada 33 37

37

$550,000 $2,730 $109,200 Sutter 39 41

45

$426,000 $2,110 $84,400 Tuolumne 38 45

49

$429,500 $2,130 $85,200 Yolo 28 33

38

$630,000 $3,120 $124,800 Yuba 33 36

45

$430,000 $2,130 $85,200

r = revised

Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 3.97% (1Qtr. 2022), 3.28% (4Qtr. 2021) and 3.08% (1Qtr. 2021).

