MUSCLE MILK LAUNCHES "THE LIFTING PROJECT", ITS FIRST CAUSE-BASED INITIATIVE WITH NEW PARTNER CANDACE PARKER

Muscle Milk and Candace Parker are looking for a future strength trainer to join them to bring strength and fitness resources to underserved communities

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strength and fitness training can be inaccessible for many individuals and families, as finding the time and the resources to participate in physical activity is often a barrier financially. Households with the lowest income in the US report inactivity rates of more than double the rate of households that earn $75,000 a year or more.i Today, Muscle Milk is proud to announce its first cause-based initiative, the Lifting Project to help make fitness more accessible to individuals in underserved communities.

Through the Lifting Project, Muscle Milk invites individuals to enter the contest for a chance to become a future Certified Strength Trainer. All future strength trainers can enter the contest by submitting a video describing why they think they'd make a great Muscle Milk Strength Trainer, and how being part of the Lifting Project would benefit their community. Details on how to enter can be found by clicking the link to the Official Rules.

With the launch of the Lifting Project, Muscle Milk is also announcing the next iteration of its consumer engagement campaign "Own Your Strength" which highlights the challenges, new routines, commitments and responsibilities that come with the passage of time, but also the opportunities to get better, grow stronger, demonstrate resilience and lead with strength every single day. The campaign will feature a continued partnership with star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa and will also spotlight Muscle Milk's newest partner, basketball legend Candace Parker. The 360 campaign will be supported by paid social, digital and broadcast. See here to view the latest spots.

"With the next iteration of our 'Own Your Strength' campaign, we recognize that strength is not just how much we lift at the gym, but rather how we uplift those around us," said Anuj Bhasin, Vice President of Protein and Fitness Brands at PepsiCo. "Which is why we're thrilled to be partnering with Candace Parker to launch the Lifting Project initiative. The impact of this program will not only enhance the life of one aspiring trainer; it will also impact their community by making strength and fitness opportunities more accessible."

"I am excited to be part of Muscle Milk's campaign and the Lifting Project to share my passion and dedication to fitness," said Candace Parker, basketball legend, and Muscle Milk athlete. "I've seen firsthand the positive impact fitness can have on a person and I'm proud to be part of an initiative that helps close the gap around access."

For more information on the Lifting Project and how to apply, follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter or visit www.musclemilkliftingproject.com .

About Muscle Milk

Muscle Milk provides a wide range of shakes, powders and supplements to deliver great-tasting and convenient performance solutions to help strengthen bodies, elevate everyday performance and unlock potential. Muscle Milk knows the importance of both physical and mental strength and is committed to helping all strength and fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. Muscle Milk is a trusted partner with collegiate athletic programs, world-class professional athletes, and elite training facilities. For more information, visit www.musclemilk.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

