Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands CBD Offerings With Launch of Select CBD Bites

Three varieties purified from hemp are formulated with unique cannabinoids to target sleep, restoration and recovery

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the expansion of Select's CBD line with the launch of Select CBD Bites. Available across the U.S. both in-store and online, Select's latest offering is infused with purified, broad-spectrum hemp to provide targeted wellness benefits without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Select CBD Bites are formulated with natural ingredients and unique cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG and CBD to target three specific areas of focus: sleep, restoration and recovery. Each bite contains 25mg of cannabinoids derived from U.S. grown hemp that is third-party lab tested for purity and consistency. Select CBD Bites contain one of the broadest assortments of cannabinoids on the market and are now available in three juicy flavors:

Select Snooze Bites (Blackberry) are infused with a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBN, a cannabinoid known for its relaxing and sedative qualities.

Select Recover Bites (Watermelon) are infused with a 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG, a cannabinoid known for its restorative qualities.

Select Chill Bites (Mango) are infused with CBD, one of the best-known non-psychoactive cannabinoids on the market recognized for its soothing qualities.

"In order for cannabis to become a truly mainstream CPG industry, we must create accessible products that seamlessly fit into the lifestyles of everyday consumers," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf US. "Select CBD Bites reflect our mission to bring high quality and approachable products to consumers at every stage of their cannabis journeys, and we are thrilled to introduce these offerings to a national audience."

Last year, Curaleaf announced its national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits ("Southern Glazer's"), the world's largest distributor of beverage alcohol. Select CBD Bites will be available in 30-pack, 10-pack and 2-pack formats across Southern Glazer's distribution network, as well as online.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children. Consumers who are pregnant should consult with their physician before using these products.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 130 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the launch of Select CBD Bites. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

