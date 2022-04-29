Omega Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Joshua Reed as Chief Financial Officer

Roger Sawhney, M.D. to serve as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA) (Omega), a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines by leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform, today announced the appointment of Joshua Reed as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 23, 2022. Roger Sawhney, M.D., Omega's Chief Financial Officer, will serve as Chief Business Officer.

"We are excited to welcome Joshua to our management team. We expect that Joshua's track record of success and diverse experience across many disciplines including finance and operations will be important factors in Omega's future success. This news follows a number of key hires that we have announced this year, providing Omega with a strong and talented senior leadership team with the experience needed to execute on the promise of our pipeline and platform," said Mahesh Karande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega Therapeutics. "I am equally excited for Roger to be able to focus on our business development efforts as we look to accelerate the potential of our epigenomic programming platform to deliver transformative therapies to patients."

"I am thrilled to be joining an exciting company with an innovative platform and a strong leadership team with the potential to be impactful across a wide-range of diseases and conditions," said Mr. Reed. "I look forward to working closely with our Board of Directors, management team and our shareholders to continue advancing our science."

Mr. Reed most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Aldeyra Therapeutics, where he was responsible for finance, business development, investor relations, compliance, human resources, and information technology. During his time at Aldeyra, Mr. Reed led multiple capital raises, oversaw the company's interactions with current and prospective investors and managed all aspects of the company's financial close, including quarterly and annual SEC filings. Before Aldeyra, Mr. Reed held a variety of finance roles of increasing responsibility at Bristol-Myers Squibb, most recently serving as Vice President and Head of Finance Operations for the United States and Puerto Rico. While at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mr. Reed also led financial planning and analysis and worked on various acquisitions, divestitures, alliances, and collaboration agreements. Earlier in his career, Mr. Reed worked at JP Morgan Chase, Credit Suisse First Boston, and Chase Manhattan Bank. Mr. Reed received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Rutgers University and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

