7-Eleven Introduces Springtime Beverage Lineup Blooming with Slurpee Drinks and Coffee Galore!

IRVING, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has sprung at 7-Eleven, Inc, bringing with it a whole new seasonal beverage lineup. From delicately floral and sweet yet salty coffee drinks to unique fruit flavored Slurpee® drinks , these libations are the perfect companion for a warm spring day and available for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores.

A Springtime Pick-Me-Up

Coffee lovers can add a little pep in their step on a dewy spring morning with the help of a new brew and flavorful syrup available at the beverage bar. Customization is always complimentary, but never boring with more than 3,000 different ways to craft a cup of joe at the OG To-Go Since 1964™ coffee destination.

Salted Caramel Coffee: 7-Eleven's brand-new Salted Caramel Coffee will satisfy all cravings thanks to a hint of saltiness mixed with rich, buttery caramel flavor. This mouth-watering combo is the perfect complement to 7-Eleven's light-roasted, 100% Arabica beans.

Lavender Syrup: For those who prefer a brew with subtle sophistication, this sweet new syrup is guaranteed to get the day started on a blissful note. Floral coffee fanatics are encouraged to craft a delicious Lavender Honeybee Buzz for $1 by picking up any size of their favorite iced coffee, adding two pumps of Lavender Syrup and one pump of honey-flavored syrup, and topping with their favorite dairy or non-dairy creamer.

Sipping on Sunshine

7-Eleven's iconic frozen beverage and warm weather go hand in hand, which is why the convenience retailer has introduced three new Slurpee flavors this spring.

Brisk Blood Orange – This brightly colored Slurpee is what happens when you take two fan favorites—Brisk Iced Tea and a Slurpee—and combine them with the intense flavor of blood orange. The result is a bold, unique flavor that sends a refreshing kick to the senses.

vitaminwater XXX: acai-blueberry-pomegranate – Indulge in a self-care moment… but make it fun. This Slurpee flavor is packed with refreshing Acai-Blueberry-Pomegranate flavor and is an x-cellent source of vitamins B3, B6, and B12.

Mango Lemonade –This blend of mango flavor and tart lemonade creates a revitalizing taste that demands you take another sip.

"7-Eleven customers are all about trying new things and our all-new seasonal beverage lineup is a fun way of giving them the variety they're looking for," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "From fruity $1 small Slurpee drinks to fresh coffee with a great taste and value, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers have one tasty spring ahead of them. We're thrilled to continue to serve as our customers' go-to beverage destination."

The best part about these new flavors? Customers can get their hands on a small Slurpee drink for just $1. And, for a limited time only through 7Rewards® , the popular loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, members can enjoy two small Slurpee drinks during the weekend for the price of one with a buy one, get one deal*. That's right, sip on BOGO small Slurpee drinks Friday through Sunday!

Customers can also order a refreshing Slurpee drink or coffee straight to their home via 7NOW delivery, which provides access to more than 3,000 fan favorite 7-Eleven products. For a limited time, first-time users of the 7NOW delivery app receive $10 off their first three orders***. Download the app from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7NOW.com or 7Rewards.com .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

