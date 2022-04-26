Legal-Bay Pre-settlement Funding Expands Commercial Litigation Division

Lawsuit funding company to handle cases ranging from $50K to $20MM involving complex commercial litigations, judgment verdict on appeals, and attorney case cost funding.

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, a leading presettlement funding company, announces a comprehensive settlement loan division specifically to handle their many commercial litigation lawsuits. These extremely complex cases require extensive funding in order for plaintiffs and their lawyers to make it across the finish line. Legal-Bay knows how to accommodate the needs of this market, funding cases that many larger companies won't even consider.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) (PRNewswire)

Commercial litigation loans for lawsuits were created to assist plaintiffs level the playing field against deeper-pocketed defendants who can simply outspend them, dragging a case on indefinitely. Meanwhile, the plaintiff's determination and finances get drained. Legal-Bay's experience and resources can give hope to plaintiffs and law firms who are fighting to prosecute a successful claim.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay, commented, "We are excited to be expanding from our traditional personal injury and mass tort litigation to the much larger and more complex commercial litigation market needing hefty funding amounts. Typically, these cases have minimum requests of anywhere from $50K to $20MM and take more time to evaluate. However, our focus is to help plaintiffs regardless if the funding request is large or small."

If you're looking for pre-settlement cash from your commercial litigation lawsuit, large jury verdict on appeal, large lawsuit loans for general working capital, or simply inquiring about specific case costs, please apply HERE or call toll-free at 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay also funds breach of contract cases, wrongful imprisonment, whistleblower or Qui-Tam, wrongful termination, and many more. Legal-Bay has now secured additional capital for these and other types of commercial litigation cases, and encourages plaintiffs or attorneys that have been denied funding in the past to apply with Legal-Bay.

Legal-Bay is one of the leading lawsuit loan settlement funding companies, offering a fast approval process and some of the best rates in the industry. Their non-recourse law suit loans are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case.

If you require an immediate cash advance loan for settlement, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where skilled agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

Contact:

Chris Janish, CEO

Email: info@Legal-Bay.com

Ph.: 877.571.0405

Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC