Goal Investment Management Announces Launch of Credit Fund, Investment by MetLife Sets Stage for Growth

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goal Investment Management, a San Diego-based investment manager, announces the launch and first closing of Goal Investment Credit Fund, which invests in U.S. consumer credit assets. The first closing was anchored by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and its affiliates.

Goal Investment Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Goal Investment Group, a family of financial technology companies focused on consumer credit. Since 2013, Goal has invested its own capital in assets similar to those targeted by the fund.

"We are excited to bring a differentiated product to market that leverages our experience in consumer lending, servicing, and capital markets and generates opportunities we view as unique to institutional investors like MetLife" said Peter Sadowski, Chief Investment Officer.

Goal Investment Credit Fund will take an active approach to managing consumer portfolios, including asset servicing provided by its affiliate, Goal Solutions. Goal Solutions manages over $26 billion in consumer assets and provides a wide array of services, including primary and backup servicing, master servicing, recovery collections, and SPV and portfolio management to over 120 clients. "We believe our close relationship with Goal Solutions will allow us to continue to create attractive investment opportunities and to mitigate operational risk."

"Goal Investment Credit Fund marks the next stage in the evolution of our investing platform which began back in 2013" said Ken Ruggiero, CEO and Chairman of Goal Investment Group. "We look forward to serving our investors with the same dedication, passion, and values that have built the Goal family of companies over the last two decades."

About Goal Investment Management

Goal Investment Management is an investment firm focused on unsecured consumer finance. Goal has developed a differentiated investment platform that combines capital markets expertise, deep data analytics and active servicing to create opportunities and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. The leadership team averages over 20 years of experience across a broad array of financial, operational, and legal disciplines. This expertise allows Goal to source, underwrite, and execute upon what it views as unique investment opportunities. For more information, please visit www.goalinvestment.com.

About Goal Solutions

Since 2001, Goal Solutions has leveraged industry expertise, proprietary technology, and data analytics to deliver comprehensive solutions for asset management and loan servicing, specializing in residential solar, home improvement, personal and student finance programs. Goal Solutions provides customized solutions for each client, with innovative capabilities that support the entire asset management lifecycle. The company attributes its success to its employees' commitment and outstanding work ethic which has created an environment where each employee has an opportunity to perform to their greatest potential while also emphasizing social responsibility within the community.

