Global X Launches Uranium UCITS ETF (URNU) as Nuclear Power Moves Into the Mainstream

LONDON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, a leading global provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Uranium UCITS ETF (URNU) on London Stock Exchange and the Deutsche Börse Xetra. The fund represents the only uranium UCITS ETF in the European market.

With aggressive timelines to reach net-zero carbon emissions and global energy consumption expected to increase by 50% through 2050, governments are exploring all options in the next generation of power production.i While proven renewables likes solar and wind are becoming increasingly economical, their larger footprint, intermittent power production, and difficulty in rapidly scaling requires other clean solutions to diversify the world's energy mix. Nuclear energy may be the solution, as a clean, high output, and reliable power source – with zero greenhouse gas emissions during operations. Nuclear power is an increasingly viable energy option for net-zero climate ambitions.

"Rising global energy consumption and aggressive timelines to achieve net-zero carbon emissions are pushing nuclear power into the mainstream, which in turn is helping to raise the investment profile of uranium" said Morgane Delledonne, Head of Investment Strategy, Europe. "With the launch of URNU in the European market, Global X is helping investors gain exposure to an emerging space that offers a promising long-term investment case."

Tracking the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components v2 Index, URNU provides investors access to a broad range of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components, including those in extraction, refining, exploration, physical uranium buyers, or manufacturing of equipment for the uranium and nuclear industries. seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index. The fund's total expense ratio is 0.65%.

Prospectuses and Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) for these ETFs are available in English at www.globalxetfs.eu.

This information is not intended to be individual or personalised investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X).

This material has been approved as a financial promotion, for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services Market Act 2000 (FSMA), by Resolution Compliance Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN:574048).

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.ii While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $620 billion in assets under management worldwide.iii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.iv

Media Contact:

Matt Rogers, JPES Partners

matt.rogers@jpespartners.com

+44 (0)20 7520 7620

[i] Source: EIA Report. "EIA projects nearly 50% increase in world energy use by 2050, led by growth in renewables"

[ii] Source: Global X, as of 4/4/22

[iii] Source: Mirae Asset, as of April 2022

[iv] Source: Mirae Asset, as of 4/4/22

View original content:

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC