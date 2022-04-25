Virtuoso launches world's first Live Authoring capability: Empowering users to simultaneously author, execute and validate tests in real-time

Test automation has just witnessed a watershed moment

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso , the global leader in hyperautomated testing, today announces the launch of their new Live Authoring capability. The revolutionary new functionality allows users to author, execute, and validate their tests in real-time – which is entirely unheard of in the market today.

The new set of features enables bots to validate tests as they are being written ensuring that users know when their test is fit for purpose. In recent trials, Virtuoso's customers have seen test authoring times reduced by a groundbreaking 98x.

How it works: Users can simply author once, see that their test has been tested, and move on to finding actual bugs and not debugging tests. This is all done in-sprint and at never-before-seen velocity. According to a study by Gitlab , conventional Q&A testing is seen as a massive bottleneck for organisations as they aim to deliver new products and services at speed. Virtuoso's new Live Authoring platform not only addresses these historical challenges but presents a completely new and innovative way to spin, release and test in real-time.

The process in Virtuoso's new Live Authoring platform:

Write tests at unrivalled speed and scale

Use robotic processes in your test automation strategy

Ensure your tests are ready to run, the second they are done

Get in-sprint test automation with zero ramp-up

"Live authoring is everything I had hoped for and more. Being able to debug and guarantee that our test steps work is absolutely transformative because of the speed at which we can now ensure quality" - Steven Baughan, Senior QA at Virtual1

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso is the global leader in test hyperautomation. Launched in 2019, Virtuoso's SaaS software testing platform continues to redefine the boundaries of traditional test automation by providing a completely codeless solution for more robust, reliable testing that executes faster than ever before.

