Upkeep of US Navy Fleet to Support Advances in US Shipbuilding

Technological advancements to boost value gains

CLEVELAND, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US shipyard output is forecast to increase 3.6% per year in nominal dollars through 2026, according to Shipbuilding: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Replacement of an aging US Navy fleet and the deployment of increasingly expensive ship technologies are expected to support advances. An expanding number of ships in use will spur the need for repair and maintenance services.

Rising manufacturing output, such as nonmetallic mineral products and chemicals, will support waterborne freight volumes and drive the demand for and shipments of barges, platforms, and other ships. Growth in crude oil and natural gas production volumes will also boost waterborne freight volumes and the production of associated vessels.

These and other key insights are featured in Shipbuilding: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US shipbuilding shipments in nominal US dollars. Total demand is segmented by type in terms of:

military self-propelled ship construction

military ship repair

nonpropelled ship construction

nonmilitary self-propelled ship construction

nonmilitary ship repair

To illustrate historical trends, total shipments, trade, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

The scope of this report encompasses US shipyards; establishments primarily engaged in building boats are excluded. For the purposes of this report, both self-propelled and nonpropelled barges are classified as ships. The value of marine engineering services, such as design and development, is excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of ships are excluded from trade figures.

More information about the report is available at:

