National Dentex Acquires Swan Dental Lab

Lab to be renamed NDX Cleveland

JUPITER, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dentex Labs ("NDX"), the largest network of fully-owned dental labs in North America, announced today the acquisition of Swan Dental Lab located in Brunswick, Ohio. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



Owned and operated by Martin Switalski and Maureen Antolik, Swan Dental Lab provides superior dental restorations fabricated by experienced technicians. The full-service lab offers case planning, comprehensive customer service and a complete range of products.

NDX Salem currently operates near Cleveland and, upon close of the deal, operations will be consolidated at the existing Swan Dental Lab facility. The state-of-the-art facility will undergo additional renovations to accommodate the combined team of 30 employees and will be renamed NDX Cleveland.

"Swan exemplifies the traits we value most in a partner as we continue to build NDX's industry leading position and commitment to best-in-class technology and cost-effective solutions," says Tom Daulton, chief executive officer of NDX.

"Joining forces with NDX is a win-win. Combining our teams will allow us to serve more dentists and serve them better," adds Switalski who will stay on with NDX as a customer relationship manager. Nader Salem, who has been the general manager of NDX Salem since 2008 and is the son of one of NDX Salem's original founders, will remain in his current position and will oversee operations of the combined labs.



