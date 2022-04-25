InventHelp Inventor Develops System to Protect Against Wildfires (SCO-160)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fast and effective means of saturating a structure and the area around to help prevent the spread of an advancing wildfire," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the FIRE SHIELD. My design would increase safety and control for the property owner."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a home or other premises against wildfires. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use fire retardant foams with carcinogens. As a result, it helps to prevent damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, businesses and other grounds areas that may be affected by wildfires.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

