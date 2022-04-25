Firstleaf Unveils "Wine Made Simple" Campaign to Demystify Wine

The wine company's new brand campaign evokes humor and relatability to resonate with wine drinkers who desire an easier way to find bottles they'll love without the guesswork.

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstleaf , America's most personalized wine company, curating world-class wines tailored to individual tastes, has launched its latest campaign, " Wine Made Simple ."

Developed in partnership with Firstleaf's new creative agency, GALE , and directed by The DADS of Alpen Pictures, the campaign features a couple navigating an all-too-familiar wine journey that is cleverly rooted in consumer truths. Faced with endless choices and confusing jargon, the couple struggles to find a wine they like. Infusing humor and personality, the Firstleaf guide who accompanies the couple on their journey points out a common sentiment, "It feels like you need a degree in grapes to find wines you'll love."

"If you've ever surveyed the "Great Wall of Wine" in a retail store and sheepishly picked the $20 bottle because of the standout label, you're not alone," said Patty Montagno, VP of Brand and Creative at Firstleaf.

With nearly 65,000 wine producers worldwide, more than 10,000 grape varieties, and labels that don't tell you anything about what the wine will taste like, it's no wonder people are so confused when it comes to buying wine. The bizarre tasting notes, esoteric language like "carbonic maceration," and the fact that a wine you like one year can taste very different the next, only adds to the confusion.

These truths are the very premise on which Firstleaf was built. Founder and CEO, Philip James, sought to enhance the joy of wine exploration by making it easy for all wine drinkers to find bottles they love without the guesswork.

Wine is one of the most complex and fragmented consumer products in the world. Given the number of compounds contributing to flavors, aromas, structures, vintages, terroirs, vineyards and more, it has nearly infinite variety. When you couple that endless complexity with our different palates, choosing the right wine is anything but easy. That's where Firstleaf comes in.

"In an industry that makes it intimidating to explore for fear of choosing wrong or being disappointed, the tonality and relatability of the spot draws you in, makes you laugh, and positions Firstleaf as the hero who helps simplify a complex process," said Montagno. "Breaking Firstleaf from the sea of category sameness, it also sends the message that not only should wine be personal, you shouldn't need a degree in grapes to find a good bottle."

Recognized on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies , Firstleaf is pioneering personalization in the wine industry. Firstleaf analyzes 3 million data points to select bottle curations for each individual shipment. Once customers take the quiz and rate their first 3 bottles, Firstleaf can predict which wines they will love, resulting in a 96% approval rating of bottles received. With new wine in every box, tailored to each person's unique taste, Firstleaf removes the "hit or miss" but leaves the adventure of finding new favorites.

About Firstleaf

America's most personalized wine company, Firstleaf uses millions of data points to produce and curate each shipment of award-winning wine from around the world so that members can explore new bottles and discover new favorites tailored to their taste. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, the subscription service unites the art and science of wine. Firstleaf brings together proprietary technology, expert winemakers and a WSET-certified concierge team, to build a unique Wine Profile for each member and curate each shipment individually. With no preset packs or boxes, Firstleaf has over 82 million combinations of wines possible and 98% of its monthly boxes are unique. Named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, Firstleaf's wines have won over 2,000 awards with more than 300 bottles scoring over 90 points. Its team of winemakers sample over 10,000 wines each year across 5 continents and 12 countries to select only the finest bottles. With a 96% approval rate of the world-class wines chosen for their 140,000 club members, Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for beginners to experts. For more information, please visit www.firstleaf.com.

