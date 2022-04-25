Falvey Insurance Group Appoints Roxanne Nelson as First Female Member of the C-Suite

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, Roxanne Nelson has been appointed as Chief People Officer of Falvey Insurance Group. Roxanne is the first female member of the C-Suite in this brand-new role to the organization.

Roxanne Nelson (PRNewswire)

Roxanne first began at Falvey over 22 years ago in an underwriting support role. Over the course of her tenure, she developed a deep familiarity with the Falvey culture and staff, which led to a transition to the People Operations department. Roxanne served in that role for 6+ years prior to her current promotion.

Mike Falvey, President and CEO of Falvey, explains, "Roxanne has been with Falvey for over 20 years and has been an integral part of the company's ascension. Most recently, she has supported the rapid hiring process as Falvey continues to grow. We are fortunate to welcome Roxanne to the C-team at Falvey."

Nelson comments, "I am extremely humbled and honored to be promoted to Falvey Insurance Group's C-team. Throughout my time here at Falvey, I have always been proud of the work that we do and the people that we work with. Our culture sets Falvey apart from other companies, and I am very excited to continue cultivating that culture and growing our talent in my new role."

Nelson will join the existing executive team at Falvey: Jack Falvey, Chief Operating Officer, Daryl McKay, Chief Relationship Officer, Mike McKenna, Chief Underwriting Officer, Mike Edwards, Chief Financial Officer, and Mike Falvey, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Group.

About Falvey Insurance Group

Falvey Insurance Group began as a single division, Falvey Cargo Underwriting, opening its first office in 1995 in Wakefield, RI by the company's founder: Mike Falvey. After 25 years, the company has evolved into Falvey Insurance Group, comprising four divisions: Falvey Cargo Underwriting, Falvey Shippers Insurance, Safe Harbor Pollution Insurance, and Falvey Insurance Services. "The Specialized Insurance Experts" are known for flexibility, World-Class customer service , claims processing excellence, and comprehensive knowledge and expertise that is unparalleled in the insurance industry. Falvey was also named Insurance Insider's MGA of the Year in 2020.

Media Contact:

Megan Bell

(401) 214-5600

mbell@falveyinsurancegroup.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Falvey Insurance Group