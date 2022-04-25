CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 2, 2022

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ("Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson") (NASDAQ: ERIC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between April 27, 2017 and February 25, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (ii) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: May 2, 2022

Aggrieved Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson investors only have until May 2, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

