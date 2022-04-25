Blackstar is vested in the future of New Orleans youth

Blackstar Director of Operations, Jadi Mwendo, not only runs operations, but he's also a trusted mentor to at-risk New Orleans youth.

NEW ORLEANS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackstar Diversified Enterprises , headquartered in New Orleans, has once again partnered with the Pathways Program of the Gracefully Mindful Wellness Institute to accept another group of young New Orleans interns. The Pathways Program teaches life skills and work readiness to system involved youth through mindful meditation, mentorship, creative arts, and applied internships. Blackstar values the future aspirations and ambitions of our New Orleans youth and are happy to contribute to a program in Pathways designed to help our young people maximize their potential.

www.blackstardiversified.com (PRNewsfoto/Blackstar Diversified Enterprises, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Last year, our Director of Operations, Jadi Mwendo, worked directly with three system involved teenagers to teach them not only job skills related to electronics and manufacturing, but life skills, including punctuality and responsibility. Blackstar is thrilled to begin a new cycle with a new group of young people who are the future of this city.

@Jadi has been with Blackstar for 3 years, and has recently taken the helm of VP of Sales. He can be contacted via email or called @ 504-265-9919 for any traffic related questions.

About Blackstar

@Blackstar is a system integration and infrastructure lifecycle firm, founded by Howard University alum @Hugh , with a sales office in Baltimore and manufacturing operations in New Orleans. Specializing in UL508 and UL845 distribution equipment along with engineered customization of electrical and traffic control equipment, Blackstar is positioned perfectly for a surge in infrastructure spending. Blackstar's vision is Powering the Future of Construction™ with an intense focus on manufacturing hardware for renewable power distribution and process improvement software for small businesses in the public infrastructure sector.

Connect with Blackstar

Twitter Follow Blackstar on

LinkedIn Connect with Blackstar on

See Blackstar in work on YouTube in work on

Media Contact: marketing@blackstardiversified.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackstar Diversified Enterprises, LLC