Biotheryx Announces Appointment of Jeff Caravella as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotheryx, Inc., a clinical stage company discovering and developing a portfolio of innovative small molecule targeted protein degraders (TPDs) in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Jeff Caravella as Chief Financial Officer.

"Throughout Jeff's healthcare industry tenure, he has led finance organizations impacting corporate, business development, commercial and operational strategies that supported these companies' greater missions to create innovative healthcare solutions and medicines for patients," said Philippe Drouet, President and Chief Executive Officer of Biotheryx. "We are glad to welcome Jeff to our leadership team as we advance the clinical development of our lead protein degrader product candidate BTX-1188 and the rest of our product candidate pipeline to create better medicines for patients."

"I'm honored to join Biotheryx at an important time for the Company and the protein degradation field. I look forward to playing a key role in Biotheryx's future in leveraging PRODEGY, the Company's proprietary platform for the discovery and development of potentially first-in-class TPDs," said Mr. Caravella. "I look forward to partnering with this team to execute on its strategy and help realize the potential of their platform, innovative product candidate pipeline and commitment to finding solutions for patients."

Mr. Caravella previously served as Vice President of Finance at Tango Therapeutics, a public biotechnology company where he built and led the finance and accounting organization. Prior, he held finance roles across commercial, business development and operations functions at other publicly-held companies, including Editas Medicine, Charles River Laboratories and Johnson & Johnson. During his 10-year tenure at Johnson & Johnson, he spent two years as the Head of Finance for the Johnson & Johnson Boston Innovation Center, where he led the assessment and strategy for multiple business development and licensing deals. Mr. Caravella earned his M.B.A. and B.S. from Syracuse University.

Biotheryx is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a portfolio of innovative small molecule targeted protein degraders (TPDs) in areas of high unmet medical need, with an initial focus on cancer. Members of our founding and scientific teams previously developed the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved modulators of Cereblon, the most widely validated E3 ligase involved in protein degradation, and have applied their expertise in Cereblon binding to build our proprietary PRODEGY platform. Our lead product candidate, BTX-1188, is a rationally designed dual-targeting molecular glue degrader of GSPT1 and IKZF1/3, which we are currently developing in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumor patients. Our broad and growing pipeline includes degraders of SOS1 for KRAS mutant cancers and CDK2/4/6 for solid tumors, with a goal of submitting three additional investigational new drug (IND) applications to the FDA over the next three years. For more information, please visit www.biotheryx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

