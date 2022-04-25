ALTAVANT SCIENCES TO PRESENT DATA AT ISHLT SHOWING POTENCY AND DISTRIBUTION OF BRONCHIOLITIS OBLITERANS CANDIDATE, ALTA-2530

CARY, N.C. and BASEL, Switzerland, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altavant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases, announced today that the company will make an oral presentation on preclinical results supporting the development of ALTA-2530 for the treatment of bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS). Altavant will also share a poster presentation summarizing the research to understand patient insights in BOS/chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) at the International Society for Heart & Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) annual meeting, April 27-30, 2022, in Boston, MA.

The poster and oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: Patients Living with Chronic Lung Allograft Dysfunction (CLAD) Provide Essential Insights for Drug Development Session: POSTER SESSION 2 – Pulmonology (LUNG) Date/time: April 28, 2022, 5:15 – 6:15 pm. Eastern Time Location: John B. Hynes Memorial Convention Center, Poster Auditorium

Title: An Investigational InhaledrhIL-Ra (ALTA-2530) Demonstrates Distribution to Distal Regions of Lung and High Affinity IL-1 Receptor Blockage Supporting Development as a Treatment forBronchiolitisObliterans Syndrome Session: SESS 75 (Oral) - A Cure for CLAD? Update on CLAD Therapeutics Date/time: April 30, 2022, 11:00 - 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time Location: John B. Hynes Memorial Convention Center, Room 312

In the April 28 poster presentation, key learnings from an advisory meeting of patients with BOS/chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) will be discussed. Altavant held a patient advisory meeting to seek patient views and considers such feedback as a critical step in the drug development process. At the advisory meeting, patients discussed their interactions with healthcare providers in regards to the prospect of rejection before and after transplantation as well as the emotional and practical impacts CLAD has on their lives.

On April 30, Altavant will make an oral presentation summarizing results of in vivo preclinical studies measuring lung distribution of aerosolized ALTA-2530, an IL-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra) in development for the treatment of BOS, a life-threatening form of CLAD. In addition, the presentation will include in vitro data showing the potency with which ALTA-2530 blocks the IL-1 receptor, thereby suppressing the expression of proinflammatory IL-6, which has been shown to be a driver of BOS.

About bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS)

BOS is commonly observed following lung transplantation. The condition is caused by an unchecked upregulation of pro-inflammatory chemical signals, including interleukin-1 (IL-1), which leads to fibrosis of the small airways (bronchioles) and eventual partial or total obstruction of the airways. ALTA-2530, a recombinant human IL-1Ra, binds competitively to the IL-1 receptor to attenuate the inflammatory response. ALTA-2530 is currently in preclinical development at Altavant for the treatment of BOS and chemical lung injuries.

About Altavant Sciences

Altavant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on elevating patient-centric drug development in rare respiratory diseases. Altavant is currently developing two pipeline candidates: rodatristat ethyl and ALTA-2530. Rodatristat ethyl is a tryptophan hydroxylase (TPH) inhibitor in Phase 2 development for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. By reducing serotonin production via TPH inhibition rodatristat ethyl may play a role in halting or reversing the vascular remodeling associated with PAH, offering a novel treatment option for patients living with this disease. ALTA-2530 is an inhaled interleukin-1 receptor antagonist under development for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), a life-threatening form of chronic lung allograft dysfunction (CLAD) that may present following lung transplantation. ALTA-2530's unique mechanism of action may offer a novel treatment option for patients who suffer from BOS, a disease where there are currently no approved therapies.

Altavant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma. For more information, please visit altavant.com. Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company leveraging data-driven insights to rapidly accelerate development of new potential therapies for unmet patient conditions. Through our unique portfolio of companies—wholly owned Urovant, Enzyvant, Spirovant, Altavant, plus majority-owned Myovant (NYSE: MYOV)—and use of embedded computational technology platforms to generate business and scientific insights, Sumitovant has supported the development of FDA-approved products and advanced a promising pipeline of early-through late-stage investigational assets for other serious conditions. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. For more information, please visit our website at sumitovant.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the development and commercialization of Altavant's products, the company's business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Altavant undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

