Alpha Motor Corporation Pledges NFT Proceeds In Support Of The Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson's Research

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation today announced a pledge to donate all net proceeds of its NFT sales from the Alpha Fox NFT Collection to The Michael J. Fox Foundation and its mission to fund research to find better treatments and a cure for Parkinson's disease.

Alpha Motor Corporation's Move Humanity™ vision supports Parkinson's research through electric vehicles.

The Alpha Fox NFT Collection features Alpha Motor Corporation's electric vehicles including the WOLF Electric Truck™ and Los Angeles Auto Show 2021 THE ZEVAS Award-Winning ACE Electric Vehicle™ amongst other automotive digital creations with an exclusive collaboration symbol featuring Team Fox, The Michael J. Fox Foundation's grassroots fundraising community. The purpose of the NFT is to invite the online community to raise funds for Parkinson's research through a virtual "Baton Relay Race" with the NFT representative of a "Baton" and continuous transfer of ownership being synonymous to a "Relay Race."

"We are continuously inspired by our community and the multitude of creative ways they are driving The Michael J. Fox Foundation's mission forward," said Liz Diemer, MJFF Vice President of Community Fundraising. "With support from our friends at Alpha Motor Corporation and the online community, this new and inventive NFT collection will benefit the Foundation's goal toward a cure and improved therapies for the millions of people and families living with this disease around the world."

"Supporting The Michael J. Fox Foundation and its research for Parkinson's disease has been a commitment we have made together with the launch of our electric vehicles last year. With this pledge, we wish to expand our efforts to help the Foundation continue their vital work, while emphasizing the values of our company and furthering the Move Humanity™ culture," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

"Our passion in building automobiles is driven by social responsibility. We desire to lead the automotive industry and our community as a constructive force and cultivating such philosophy will build our company's long-term success that is true to our vision," continued Alpha Motor Corporation.

The Alpha Fox NFT Collection is available at https://rarible.com/alphafoxnft.

"Alpha Motor Corporation's NFT-backed fundraiser was inspired by imagination of a virtual marathon alongside Team Fox in a race together to cure Parkinson's. It opens the company's digital vehicle development process to involve the community at large to come together in support of a greater cause. What we feel in our hearts compels us to accelerate innovation for humanity," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

100% of the net proceeds from the Alpha Fox NFT Collection will benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation's high-impact research programs to accelerate urgently needed therapies and a cure for Parkinson's disease. In line with Alpha Motor Corporation's mission to Move Humanity™, the company hopes to raise awareness and make an impactful change for those who suffer from the chronic and progressive disorder, for which there is no existing cure.

Parkinson's disease is a complex degenerative neurological disorder that progressively gets worse over time. It can cause movement and non-movement symptoms including tremor, slowness of movement, mood disorders, thinking changes and autonomic dysfunction. Researchers believe that Parkinson's is caused by a combination of factors, including age, genetics, and the environment. Today, there is no cure and an estimated 6 million people worldwide (and 1 million people in the United States) are living with the disease.

