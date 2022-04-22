SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RELEASES THE ONE REPORT AND DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION REPORT

Carrier's annual reports highlight spirit of corporate citizenship and feature key People, Performance, and Planet initiatives

DALLAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announces the launch of its annual corporate social responsibility report, the Southwest Airlines One Report. This integrated corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability report is the carrier's comprehensive report that includes information on its corporate citizenship efforts. It's a snapshot of Southwest's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, which align with Southwest's three-pronged approach to the triple bottom line of People, Performance, and Planet.

"People are, and always have been, the heartbeat of what we do at Southwest," said Bob Jordan, Chief Executive Officer at Southwest Airlines. "Being a good global citizen is integral to our Purpose of connecting People to what's important in their lives, and I'm proud of the progress and accomplishments highlighted in our 2021 One Report. This includes working toward our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and strengthening our efforts to create more diverse, equitable, and inclusive job opportunities."

New this year, the 2021 One Report includes a number of enhancements in reporting including expanded environmental, social, and governance language. The 2021 One Report also features a new governance section highlighting Southwest's Leadership transition, a new human rights policy, and a dedicated management approach to key business topics.

Additionally, the carrier continues to provide transparency to its Stakeholders by transitioning its disclosure framework to reference the new Universal Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative 2021 to demonstrate Leadership in ESG reporting, while continuing to align activities with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards.

To view the 2021 One Report and learn more about Southwest's citizenship efforts, visit southwestonereport.com.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ReportToday, the carrier also announces the launch of the Southwest Airlines Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Report. A companion piece to the One Report, the DEI Report takes a deeper dive into the Company's DEI goals, commitments, and initiatives and highlights its path forward. Southwest's motivation is to continue being a diverse and inclusive organization where Employees thrive, feel appreciated, and valued, and have an authentic sense of belonging.

