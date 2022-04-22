Sempra Infrastructure Contributes $50,000 To Enhance Memorial Park Landscape

Over 900 native plants placed by employees during Environmental Champions event honoring Earth Day

HOUSTON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), announced today a $50,000 contribution to Memorial Park Conservancy in support of the organization's ongoing efforts to enhance environmental infrastructure, stormwater management and establishment of resilient ecologies in Houston's largest urban wilderness and recreation park.

"We are excited to continue supporting Memorial Park Conservancy in its beautification and restoration activities for the second year," said Brian Lloyd, regional vice president of external affairs and communications for Sempra Infrastructure. "We are proud to be a part of Memorial Park Conservancy's transformational efforts to restore and build a resilient ecosystem within the park so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come."

Additionally, more than 50 employees and their families contributed approximately 100 hours of volunteer service and joined the Park's staff to plant over 900 native grasses and plants to help preserve, restore and enhance the Park during the Environmental Champions event in honor of Earth Day.

"Memorial Park Conservancy is proud to work with Sempra Infrastructure, a founding member of our Corporate Partners Program. Its commitment to community and sustainability strengthens our mission of preserving, restoring and enhancing Memorial Park for all Houstonians," said Shellye Arnold, Memorial Park Conservancy President and CEO. "Sempra Infrastructure's dedicated volunteers and financial support make a real and immediate impact."

Sempra Infrastructure's participation in this event and the company's contribution are an extension of the ongoing relationship announced last year. In 2021, Sempra and Sempra Infrastructure contributed a total of $150,000 to Memorial Park Conservancy.

Located in the heart of Houston and less than five miles from Sempra Infrastructure's new Houston headquarters, Memorial Park spans 1,500 acres. Memorial Park Conservancy's mission is to preserve, restore and enhance the park for the enjoyment of all Houstonians, today and tomorrow.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure delivers energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, the company is dedicated to enabling the energy transition and beyond. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, its more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions, that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit www.SempraInfrastructure.com and Twitter.

About Memorial Park Conservancy

Memorial Park Conservancy is a non-profit organization created to restore, preserve, and enhance Memorial Park for the enjoyment of all Houstonians, today and tomorrow. Now celebrating its 22nd year, the Conservancy's vision is to implement the principles of world-class park management and stewardship in partnership with the Houston community. Memorial Park Conservancy is responsible for managing 1,100 of the Park's 1,500 acres.

Sempra Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Infrastructure) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sempra North American Infrastructure