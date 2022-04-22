ONYX Clean Air Technologies - Clean Air Engine Solutions

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --In concert with 2022 Earth Day, ONYX Systems, LLC introduce our suite of Clean Air Propane Engines for a wide range of industrial applications.

Onyx Earth Day Celebration - Clean Air Propane Engine Technology (PRNewswire)

ONYX Clean Air Technologies – Clean Air Propane Engine Solutions for small engine applications.

Since its start-up in March 2019, ONYX System, LLC (ONYX) has committed itself to producing a range of technologies and products with near zero emissions and zero emissions. ONYX propane fuel system technology replaces the gasoline carburation system on small internal combustion engines, vastly reducing carbon emissions from the same engine, with no drop in engine power, helping operators increase productivity & profitability whilst rendering their products environmentally friendly.

ONYX is a business-to-business company. ONYX sells to industrial equipment manufacturers for use in their applications. ONYX also incorporates its technology into its own brand of products. We proudly manufacture all of our engine technology in the USA from our factory in Huntersville, NC.

Propane is typically 30-35% less expensive than gasoline. In today's volatile economy, this alone can be a compelling motivation for many of our customers.

ONYX engines are all certified with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB). Dramatic emission reduction allows ONYX's original equipment manufacturers (OEM's) customers to extend the lifetime of their products powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), under ever tightening air quality regulations.

Our emission efficacy over a cross section of ONYX engines is shown below. The certified emissions performance shows 96% to 99% below the current EPA Limit for Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions, rendering our engines safe for indoor construction and janitorial applications. Hydrocarbon plus Nitrous Oxide certified results also fall far below the EPA Limit, yielding Near Zero Emission results. Our technology is a Clean Air Power Solution.

CC

Size Onyx Model Active EPA/

CARB Cert Catalyst

Treated HP (via

Emissions

Test) EPA CO

Limit, g/kw-

hr CO Level,

g/kw-hr Onyx %

Delta to

EPA CO Limit EPA HC+NOx

Limit, g/kw-

hr HC+NOx

Level, g/kw-

hr Onyx % Delta

to EPA

HC+NOx Limit CO2 Level,

g/kw-hr Fuel

Type 603 LX600 Yes Yes 15.34 610 6.93 99% 8.0 3.55 56% 1115.08 LPG 708 LX700 Yes Yes 17.63 610 10.18 98% 8.0 5.41 32% 1137.00 LPG 852 LX900, LX850 Yes Yes 21.92 610 24.80 96% 8.0 4.08 49% 952.10 LPG 999 LX1000 Yes Yes 26.99 610 19.10 97% 8.0 1.99 75% 997.70 LPG

According to Stuart Proctor (ONYX VP of Marketing), "In light of ever tightening air quality and environmental protection regulations, and OEM's looking to lower the carbon emissions from their products, gasoline powered small engine applications are coming under increased scrutiny. ONYX propane technology is a regulation-friendly cleaner air bridge technology, offering a sustainable alternative solution on the pathway to a zero-emission future."

According to Market Research Future (Feb 2021) the global small gasoline engine market size is expected to grow from $2.67B in 2019 to $3.41B by 2025. In light of ever tightening emission regulation, we see much opportunity for our propane engine technology in this market.

ONYX offers the following product categories:

Propane engines to a range of OEM's (indoor and outdoor applications)

Propane powered high speed floor polishing machines

Battery powered cleaning equipment

We welcome any enquiries into our Clean Air Propane Engine Technology at sales@onyxsolutions.com.

Cross section of ONYX Technology Clean Air Products (PRNewswire)

This chart illustrates the Power (hp) and Torque (ft-lbs) curves for two ONYX engines. (PRNewswire)

ONYX Logo w tagline and green sparkle (PRNewsfoto/Onyx) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC