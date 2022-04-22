The Kinetix Group and Converging Health Announce Partnership to Bring New Strategies and Solutions for Unmet Health Needs

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) and Converging Health announced a collaborative partnership to apply data and expert insights to unmet health needs and corresponding cost implications. The goal of the partnership is to impact the quadruple aim between multiple participants across the health ecosystem.

TKG and Converging Health will initially explore scaling various opportunities that accelerate appropriate identification of underrecognized diseases and empower executive leaders to make informed decisions.

While not all-inclusive, early focus areas will encompass:

Real-world evidence and quality improvement pilots to advance best practices

Awareness and education campaigns rooted in data analytics to showcase a burning platform around burden of illness and cost implications

"Oftentimes, meaningful clinical or operational interventions and best practices are slow to be adopted because stakeholders want to understand the financial impacts," said John Strapp, co-founder and chairman of The Kinetix Group. "With Converging Health, we will bring a full-circle story that will resonate not only with health systems, payers and employers but also translate to other adjacent healthcare entities such as device and life sciences."

Scott Conard, MD, chief executive officer and medical director at Converging Health, added, "We are excited to collaborate with TKG to bring a balanced perspective and value story that brings together historically disparate leaders, around a common purpose that can drive systemic change."

For more information, please contact Mindy Olivarez, vice president of innovation at The Kinetix Group, at mindyo@thekinetixgroup.com

The Kinetix Group

TKG empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers by developing strategies and real-world solutions aimed at impacting the right patient, at the right time, with the right care. TKG also works directly with health systems and payers to build and implement value-based delivery models for identified patient populations. To learn more, go to www.thekinetixgroup.com.

Converging Health

Converging Health is a healthcare data analytics company that delivers actionable insights to enable informed decisions that improve outcomes clinically and operationally. To learn more, go to https://converginghealth.com.

