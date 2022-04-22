DuPont Joins Apple's Supplier Clean Energy Program

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it has joined Apple's Supplier Clean Energy Program. By participating in the program, DuPont has committed to use 100 percent renewable electricity, including renewable energy credits (RECs) in its manufacture of all products for Apple – a key milestone in achieving renewable electricity and climate stewardship goals outlined in DuPont's 2030 Sustainability Goals.

"DuPont is proud to join Apple's Supplier Clean Energy Program," said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "Together, we are working to support a transition to clean energy and are positively addressing climate change. Sustainability has been a focal point for our business and we're committed to partnering with our customers and suppliers to advance the adoption of clean electricity and reduce environmental impacts along the electronics industry value chain."

Today's announcement follows a series of actions DuPont has taken to support its Climate Action goal to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 30% by 2030, sourcing 60% of electricity from renewable energy and delivering carbon neutral operations by 2050:

In 2021, DuPont achieved 15% renewable electricity, including renewable energy credits (RECs), which will be highlighted in the company's sustainability report publishing on May 2, 2022 . This includes DuPont's Interconnect Solutions business (ICS) — part of the Electronics & Industrial segment and manufacturer of products sold to Apple — which now powers 95 percent of its global operations using renewable electricity.





DuPont is a member of RE100, a global environmental initiative led by the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, which brings together companies committed to shifting the electricity used globally in its operations to 100 percent renewable energy.





In 2021, the company signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. The VPPA wind power project is scheduled to commence operations in 2023 and is expected to deliver approximately 528,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of wind-generated renewable electricity annually to the local grid. This is equivalent to approximately 25 percent of the company's total electricity needs today.

DuPont's unique science and proven technologies create innovative materials and sustainable solutions for some of the world's most pressing challenges. By partnering together with its customers, these solutions serve next-generation industries such as 5G connectivity and autonomous and electric vehicles while fundamentally reducing carbon footprint and addressing sustainability challenges.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com.Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

