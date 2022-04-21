NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL APPOINTS AARON STARR VICE PRESIDENT FOR CARNOSYN® BRANDS

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), an international leader in custom contract nutritional supplement manufacturing for over four decades, announced Aaron Starr has been promoted to Vice President of CarnoSyn® Brands. In his new role, Starr will be responsible for the leadership of business teams and for overseeing operational performance and the advancement of CarnoSyn® Brands.

"I am pleased to announce Aaron Starr has been named Vice President of CarnoSyn® Brands," said Kenneth Wolf, President and Chief Operating Officer, Natural Alternatives International. "Aaron has been a valued member of our team for many years, directly managing customer relationships and operations and bolstering sales for NAI and CarnoSyn® Brands. We are excited to see the impact his leadership will have within our organization and with valued customers as he works to develop new and existing opportunities for CarnoSyn® Brands within the sports nutrition industry as well as the health and wellness business sector."

As Vice President of CarnoSyn® Brands, Aaron Starr will oversee overall operating performance and business objectives for the division. Responsibilities include management of P&L, short and long-term strategic planning, sales and marketing management and new product introductions. He will lead teams including sales, marketing, customer service, operations and science, and will drive performance through development and management of strategies to yield profitable performance and exceptional customer service.

Aaron Starr has a wealth of sales, marketing, and operations management experience, most recently as Senior Account Manager and Operations Manager at NAI and CarnoSyn® Brands. His career also includes roles as Executive Editor and Marketing Director at DailyeDeals.com and as Managing Partner at O'Riordan & Associates/NFP. He earned an MBA in Financial Management from National University, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Exercise and Physiology/Kinesiology from Bridgewater State University.

Learn more about NAI at https://www.nai-online.com, and discover more about SR CarnoSyn® at https://www.srcarnosyn.com or CarnoSyn® at https://www.carnosyn.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

