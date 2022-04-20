Docupace Named to WealthTech 100 List of Top FinTech Companies

WealthTech 100 recognizes the tech companies transforming the global investment and banking industries

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, is proud to announce inclusion in the 2022 WealthTech100 list and be recognized as one of the world's most innovative technology solution providers by FinTech Global .

For wealth management firms and RIAs, Docupace is so much more than document management or going paperless.

"Enhancements around compliance, new account opening, disclosure delivery and client engagement have pushed the Docupace Platform ahead of alternatives in terms of overall impact we can have on a business," says Ryan George, chief marketing officer at Docupace. "I have a front-row seat to the wonderful work our teams deliver each day and it's great to see it recognized in such an esteemed list."

The recognition from FinTech Global is the latest in an extensive list of accolades Docupace has received over the past 24 months. The company was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies; listed as a Top 100 FinTech by Cramer + Associates, named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 list of "Disruptors", won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year", and included in Industry Wired's Top 10 list of Most Recommended FinTech Solution Providers in 2020. Docupace also acquired award-winning client onboarding platform PreciseFP in September 2021. In addition, Docupace chief executive officer David Knoch was named to the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Class of 2021 and was awarded CEO of the Year by WealthTech Americas.

The fourth annual Wealth100 list 2022 recognizes tech companies around the globe transforming the investment and banking industries. The prestigious ranking from specialist research firm FinTech Global includes innovative technology companies who directly address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities faced by investment firms, private banks and financial advisors. Click here to see the full list.

To gather the highly competitive list of wealthtech leaders, a panel of analysts and industry experts evaluated a list of more than 1,200 businesses, and recognized finalists for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or generate efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

"The rise of digital distribution channels and online financial products has opened new client segments for investment firms and financial advisors. As a result, businesses that fail to keep up with the latest technologies and innovation will be less competitive and lose market share over time. The WealthTech100 list helps senior decision-makers in the industry filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in areas such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage," said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar.

A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com.

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

