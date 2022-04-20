Black CannaBusiness Magazine Partners with Parallel on National Education Series

Parallel and Black CannaBusiness Launch Multi-City Cannabis-focused CEO Intensive in Boston

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black CannaBusiness Magazine and Parallel, one of the largest privately held, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the United State are collaborating on a national six-week education series aimed at CEOs of color currently in the cannabis industry. The program will launch in Boston, Massachusetts on April 21st, 2022, at Boston Society for Architecture (290 Congress St Suite 200, Boston, MA 02210) at 9am.

The Black CannaBusiness CEO Intensive is a free, executive-level series intended to accelerate the growth of high-potential businesses of color in the cannabis industry. Via a six-week online cohort coupled with an in person two-day intensive, cannabis founders and entrepreneurs will complete structured exercises and will receive expert training from leading subject matter experts and practitioners, working in the industry.

Developed by the publishers of Black CannaBusiness Magazine and drawing on the experiences of advisors and business leaders in the industry from across the country, this comprehensive curriculum provides the tools to catapult minority-owned cannabis businesses to reach their full potential.

"The Black CannaBusiness Intensive Program is an immersive experience that empowers minority cannabis businesses owners to thrive in the cannabis industry with best in class leadership training and a unique "next level "business development curriculum," says Kristi Price, founder of Black CannaBusiness. Parallel, the multi-state cannabis company will represent the partnership through its Boston medical and adult-use dispensaries, NETA (New England Treatment Access).

"It's imperative that black business leaders continue to build upon and increase their knowledge in the cannabis industry," James Jackson; Senior Director of Social Equity at Parallel said. "Massachusetts is one of the first in the nation to adopt an equity mandate – they have made the commitment, and have a vision for equity for its future," Jackson added.

About Parallel

Parallel is a privately-held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts; and a joint venture with the Cookies retail brand in Nevada. Parallel offers a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Float and Heights. Parallel operates approximately 50 locations nationwide, including 49 retail stores, and cultivation and manufacturing sites. Parallel follows rigorous operational and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and follows values that put the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Black CannaBusiness Magazine:

Black CannaBusiness Magazine is a subsidiary of KRMA Media Inc, a Black woman-owned multi-media company helping Black professionals accelerate their involvement in the cannabis industry through the distribution of curated B2B content, the production of experiential events and the development of original video programming. Our sponsors prioritize diversity and are committed to doing their part to create a more inclusive industry.

