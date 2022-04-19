Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. Announces Launch of Lacosamide Tablets, USP (generic version of Vimpat®) Manufactured by MSN Laboratories Private Limited

BERLIN, Conn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. announces that it has launched Lacosamide Tablets, USP (generic version of Vimpat®). The product was developed and will be manufactured by MSN Laboratories Private Limited and marketed by Breckenridge in the USA.

In a joint statement, Breckenridge and MSN state: "This partnership and comercial launch exemplifies an ideal synergy of proven manufacturing strength of MSN Laboratories Private Limited and demonstrated marketing expertise of Breckenridge to achieve the commonly shared goal of providing affordable and high quality drugs to benefit patients."

Breckenridge's Lacosmide Tablets, USP . are available in 50mg, 100mg, 150mg and 200mg strengths, and contained in bottle configurations of 60 and 500 counts. According to industry sales data, Vimpat had annual sales of $1.7 billion during the twelve months ending February 2022.

About Breckenridge:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., a subsidiary of Towa Pharmaceutical (Osaka, Japan), partners with manufacturers nationwide and around the world to bring quality, cost-effective generic pharmaceuticals to U.S. patients. With our dedication to customer service, on-time delivery, reliable supply and quality manufacturing, we improve the health and quality of life of the patients we and our customers serve.

About MSN:

MSN Group is one of the fastest-growing, research-based and fully integrated pharmaceutical companies based out of Hyderabad, India. It was founded in the year 2003 with a mission to make high-quality medicines affordable and accessible to the world. The organization presently has 16 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities (twelve API and four finished dosage facilities) in India and USA. The Group has an integrated R&D center for both API and formulation under one roof, dedicated to research and development of pharmaceuticals. With its core focus on speed and consistency in delivery, MSN has more than 836 national and international patents filed, over 130+ ANDAs, and emerged as World no. 1 in active US DMF filings. The company, with a product portfolio of 450+ APIs and 300+ formulations spanning 35 major therapies, has won the trust of more than 40 million patients in 65 countries across the world.

For further information, please contact:

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Robert Gasparino, Associate Vice President – Business Development

Tel: 860-828-8140

E-mail: rgasparino@bpirx.com

