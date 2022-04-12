Thousands of Specialized Dentists Descend Upon Phoenix for Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in three years, following two-plus years of many virtual engagements, the American Association of Endodontists (AAE), a collection of specialized dentists known as endodontists, are excited to announce that their annual meeting, AAE22 , will be held live in Phoenix on April 27-30.

Endodontists are dental specialists who relieve patients tooth pain and save their natural teeth via root canal treatment.

AAE's in-person event is a sign of post-pandemic times and will bring thousands of endodontists, dental industry experts and more to Phoenix to reconnect with their colleagues, partake in unmatched educational seminars and hands-on workshops, and to network and share experiences with their peers and mentors.

The AAE provides its members with the highest quality of continuing dental education programs and chances to hear from industry experts about new technologies, the latest in safety and health measures around COVID-19, pain management without the use of opioids and more. AAE22 will also feature a keynote address from world record setter and best-selling author, Colin O'Brady.

It also includes the Association President's Breakfast, the AAE Coolidge Award ceremony and a variety of hands-on, educational opportunities for dental professionals. To learn more about AAE22 or view all the program offerings, please visit: aae.org/aae22 .

If you are seeking treatment from an endodontist near you, please visit findmyendodontist.com.

About the American Association of Endodontists:

The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients

