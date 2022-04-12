Houston First Corp. Deploys Multi-Tiered International Marketing and Branding Campaign in Mexico Following Success of 'Houston Week'

Houston First Corp. Deploys Multi-Tiered International Marketing and Branding Campaign in Mexico Following Success of 'Houston Week'

'Vibra Global Que Inspira' campaign creates a unified brand highlighting Houston's proclivity for tourism, economic development, global trade, talent acquisition,

and quality of life

HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston First Corp. is launching "Vibra Global Que Inspira," an integrated branding campaign in Mexico designed to reinforce Houston's position as a top destination for tourism, global trade, business, and leisure travel from Mexico. The strategic move comes just days after Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston First Corp. the Greater Houston Partnership, and strategic partners Houston Airport, and United Airlines successfully led "Houston Week" – the city's first international trade and tourism mission since the pandemic.

Houston Week Mexico Mission 2022 (PRNewswire)

Capitalizing on the momentum gained from visits to key cities such as Monterrey and Mexico City, Houston First Corp.'s campaign aims to further stimulate Houston's economy through quality of place branding and strategic funnels targeting the visitor market. The strategy also utilizied data taken from the 2022 Expedia Global Insights report which revealed that 71 percent of travelers in Mexico want to experience new cultures when choosing a travel destination.

"Vibra Global Que Inspira" will be featured in publications such as Forbes, Robb Report, GQ, Vogue, Condé Nast, Reforma, Food & Wine, Life & Style, Expedia, among others. The campaign will run through 2022 and is set to deliver nearly 200 million impressions targeting audiences throughout Mexico. Click here to view the campaign.

"We were pleased to reconnect with political leaders, clients, and media in Monterrey and Mexico City during Houston Week," Houston First Corp. President and CEO Michael Heckman said. "Not only was the reunion long overdue, but the exchange of information and perspective provided guidance on how to strengthen our relationship with Mexico. The Houston Week activation also kicked off our 2022 integrated marketing campaign, 'Vibra Global Que Inspira' which celebrates Houston's tapestry of cultures. As the most diverse city in the nation, Houston is influenced by our community of nearly 5 million residents. From art and imagination, ambition and collaboration, to food and friends, Houston offers an experience that can't be discovered, tasted, or invented anywhere else," adds Mr. Heckman.

2022 Houston Week Highlights:

Houston Week took place March 28-April 1 and resulted in a wide array of media coverage in the Mexican media, including Telediario, Milenio Monterrey, Reforma, El Norte, and Imagen Radio, amongst others, and generating more than 211 million impressions to date.

The centerpiece of Houston Week was "Hola Houston," a dynamic sensory and culinary experience that took place in Monterrey and Mexico City. Invited guests, including state and city leaders, local media, top Mexican tourism and travel operators, managing directors of online travel agencies, social influencers, special guest U.S. Commercial Services, and various travel associations, had the opportunity to engage with some of Houston's most iconic artists, designers, mixologists, and James Beard award-winning chefs. Nearly 500 attendees experienced the 'Hola Houston' events.

Mayor Turner joined Houston First President and CEO Michael Heckman , Nuevo León Governor Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepúlveda, and members of Governor Garcia Sepúlveda's administration for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU to strengthen existing ties between the State of Nuevo León and the City of Houston .

Mayor Turner and the Houston Week leadership met with Monterrey Mayor Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas and participated in a luncheon hosted by the City of Monterrey .

The delegation participated in a global trade roundtable discussion with Mexico's Minister of Economy Tatiana Clouthier .

In Mexico City , the Houston Week Leadership met with Mexico's Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Roberto Velasco and joined the delegation for a round table discussion with Mexico's Secretary of Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco .

Mayor Turner and the Houston Week Leadership also met with the Mayor of Mexico City Claudia Shienbaum.

For Houston Week images, go to https://tinyurl.com/3nxb42j2.

For more information on planning an event in Houston, go to https://www.visithouston.com/meetings.

About Houston First Houston First is the official destination management organization for the city of Houston. In addition, Houston First owns the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel, manages the George R. Brown Convention Center along with 10 city-owned properties and developed the Avenida Houston entertainment district. Learn more at HoustonFirst.com and VisitHouston.com.

Contacts: Jennie Bui-McCoy, Houston First PR Director, 832-374-3994, jennie.bui-mccoy@houstonfirst.com; Holly Clapham-Rosenow, Houston First Chief Marketing Officer, 713-614-0366, holly.clapham@houstonfirst.com;

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Houston First