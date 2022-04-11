BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO WILL REPORT 1Q22 RESULTS AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON APRIL 28, 2022

MEXICO CITY, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX) ("Santander México"), one of the leading banks in Mexico, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A conference call will be held on April 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. ET (9:00 a.m. Mexico City Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8471 (International) and ask for "Banco Santander México's Earnings Call".

A presentation will also be available for download from the company's IR site after market close on April 28, 2022. Additionally, a simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542851&tp_key=087f719f6e

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available between 1:00 p.m. U.S. ET on April 29 and 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET on May 6, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or for international & Mexico callers 1-412-317-6671. The access code for the replay is 13728962. The audio of the conference call will be archived on the company's website at www.santander.com.mx

ABOUT BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO, S.A., INSTITUCIÓN DE BANCA MÚLTIPLE, GRUPO FINANCIERO SANTANDER MÉXICO (NYSE:BSMX; BMV:BSMX)

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,639 billion under Mexican Banking GAAP and more than 19.5 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,346 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 25,276 employees.

View original content:

SOURCE Banco Santander México, S.A.