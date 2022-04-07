Axiomtek's EN 50155 12.1" and 10.4" Railway Touchscreen Monitors - P712 and P710

TAIPEI, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce its P712 and P710, the 12.1-inch and 10.4-inch EN 50155 and EN 45545 certified touchscreen monitors designed specifically for railway applications. These durable railway touchscreen monitors support a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to +55°C and have an IP65-rated aluminum front bezel for water and dust resistance. The P712 and P710 have an XGA display with a resistive touchscreen, 600/500 nits of high brightness and a wide viewing angle. With their rugged yet user-friendly design, these railway displays provide customers with multiple video inputs including VGA, DVI-D and HDMI. The exceptional P712 and P710 offer an optimal user experience for rolling stock applications under harsh ambient conditions.

"Axiomtek's P712 and P710 are specifically designed to serve the complex needs of the railway sector, which have to work stably and reliably at all times even under extreme conditions such as temperature fluctuations and rail vibrations," said Violet Hsu, a product manager of Axiomtek. "Vibration resistance in accordance with EN 61373 Category 1, Class B and interference immunity in accordance with EN 50121-3-2 Table 1, the robust railway touchscreen monitors can work perfectly while trains rolling. The P712 and P710 also offer on-screen display (OSD) control on the front bezel, which allows users to easily adjust on-screen images. It also comes with a sunlight-readable high brightness display and light sensor for auto-dimming, capable of performing well in any sunlight changes or semi-outdoor environment. With its wide viewing angle feature, train drivers can easily read and never miss any information."

The P712 and P710 both support full-range DC power input from 24V DC to 110V DC for railway applications. These touch displays offer flexible mounting options including VESA and panel mounting. Other I/O connectivity includes one M12 A-coded male 5-pin DC in, one multi-function of T/S and remote control, and one Line-in.

The P712 and P710 will be available in June for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com.

Advanced Features of P712 and P710

12.1" and 10.4" XGA TFT LCD

EN 50155 and EN 45545 certified rail-grade touchscreen monitor

Wide viewing angle and high brightness of 600/500 nits

Support VGA, DVI-D, and HDMI

Light sensor for auto-dimming

Typical 24 to 110 VDC wide power input range

-25°C to +55°C wide temperature range

Support 5 OSD keys on the front bezel

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware, and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value, and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

