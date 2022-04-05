Loomis publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021

SOLNA, Sweden, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2021 is now available at www.loomis.com.
Upcoming information to be released:
Interim Report January - March May 4, 2022
Interim Report January - June July 22, 2022
Interim Report January - September October 28, 2022
This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.
April 5, 2022
CONTACT:
Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com
